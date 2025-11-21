Ukraine "must determine its future under its sovereignty", Sir Keir Starmer has said following a call with Volodymyr Zelensky about a US-backed peace plan.

"But the principle that Ukraine must determine its future under its sovereignty is a fundamental principle."

"And so we need to work from where we are to that end.

Following the call, Sir Keir said: "We all want a just and lasting peace. That's what the president of America wants. That's what we all want.

The Prime Minister said he along with French and German leaders had emphasised to Mr Zelensky their support for Ukraine and the "fundamental principle" that Kyiv should be in charge of its own destiny.

His call with Mr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz follows reports that the White House had pressed Ukraine to agree a plan that would see Kyiv surrender territory and limit the size of its army.

The deal is said to have been negotiated by Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev.

Following Friday's call, Mr Zelenskyy said it was "one of the most difficult moments" in Ukraine's history.

He said in a video address to the nation: "Currently, the pressure on Ukraine is one of the hardest.

"Ukraine may now face a very difficult choice, either losing its dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."

Mr Zelensky vowed to "work calmly with America and all partners".

Sir Keir spoke to Mr Zelenskyy from South Africa, where it is thought he intends to use his attendance at the G20 summit to shore up support for Kyiv.

On the flight to Johannesburg on Thursday night, the Prime Minister told reporters: "My position has always been focused on a just and lasting peace. That's why we have done so much work on the Coalition of the Willing.

"But that is premised on the principle underpinning that, which is central to me, which is that the future of Ukraine must be determined by Ukraine and we must never lose sight of that principle underpinning the just and lasting peace that we all want to see."