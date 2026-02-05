The prime minister is facing a growing backlash after admitting he knew of Peter Mandelson’s continued relationship with Epstein when appointing him as Britain's ambassador to the United States in 2024.

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer will face more trouble over his handling of the Mandelson scandal as more details are yet to emerge, Kemi Badenoch has told LBC.

The prime minister is facing a growing backlash after admitting he knew of Peter Mandelson’s continued relationship with Epstein when appointing him as Britain's ambassador to the United States in 2024. Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Conservative Party leader said: "There's more to a situation than meets the eye." Ms Badenoch added that the PM "is going to get into all sorts of trouble” as more revelations come to light. “There are more details that will come out which they would rather were not in the public domain,” Ms Badenoch told Nick. She said she was "gobsmacked” to learn that Sir Keir was aware of Mandelson’s ties to Epstein when appointing him, adding: “I always had a strong suspicion that he did know, but I didn't think we would get that information until we saw all of the papers.” It comes after the prime minister was forced to hand over all files about Mandelson's security vetting to Parliament for release to the public as pressure mounted.

Ms Badenoch added that the PM "is going to get into all sorts of trouble” as more revelations come to light about his appointment of Peter Mandelson as British ambassador to the United States. Picture: Alamy

Ms Badenoch said: “I think that those papers are going to show all sorts of terrible decision making and bad judgement by the Labour government. I think Keir Starmer is only going to get into more trouble.” She added that the scandal will also topple Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s top aide. "I think Morgan McSweeney is probably toast. I'm amazed he's still in the job. He was Peter Mandelson's protege. He was the one who pushed for this appointment and must have seen all of the vetting,” Ms Badenoch said. Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the Prime Minister told MPs he "regrets" this decision, but stressed that Mandelson "lied repeatedly" about the extent of his relationship with the disgraced financier.

Ms Badenoch thinks that Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s top aide, "is probably toast". Picture: Alamy