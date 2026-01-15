Starmer 'leaning towards' banning social media for under 16s to 'save children from real harm'
The PM was previously reluctant to impose a full ban but is said to be considering a major policy shift.
Sir Keir Starmer is strongly considering banning social media for under 16s, reports claim.
Listen to this article
Talks are reportedly under way as the Prime Minister mulls over whether to roll out the online restrictions.
MPs who back blocking access have suggested Sir Keir is also in favour, according to The Sun.
The PM was previously reluctant to impose a full ban, but is reportedly considering getting on board in what would be a major policy shift, the newspaper reports.
“It’s clear over the last decade we’ve allowed an online ecosystem to develop that’s brought with it real harms for children, and we mustn’t miss the urgency of taking the strong action needed to better protect them,” said one MP.
Technology Secretary Liz Kendall is said to be considering a restriction based on a similar ban implemented by Australia last year.
Read more: We can't repeat our social media mistakes with AI, says Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan
Read more: British under-16s could be banned from social media within months
Meanwhile, Health Secretary Wes Streeting has asked Jonathan Haidt, a bestselling author and high-profile advocate of the ban, to talk to his officials in his push to impose the ban.
Ministers are keeping tabs on the performance of Australia’s policy amid plans to follow suit within months, according to the I newspaper.
Despite there being no formal timetable for a ban, officials are reportedly keen to make a decision within months rather than years.
The Conservative Party said earlier this week they would ban under-16s from accessing social media platforms.
Tory Party leader Kemi Badenoch said that the age restriction would give adults choice, while protecting children.
The scope of the policy would be kept under review, the Tories said.
On Monday, Nigel Farage left the door open to a similar move.
The Reform UK leader told a press conference in Westminster: “I 100 per cent support the ban on smart phones in schools.
“When it comes to banning things, I am not very keen generally on banning things. My answer would be, let’s see where Australia is in six months’ time, let’s see whether this actually works.
“We have laws of course about when you can start drinking, do those laws actually stop people drinking under 18, I am not sure they do.”
Teaching Union NASUWT said there is growing evidence that unregulated access to social media is driving poorer behaviour at schools, as it backed calls for a ban.
NASUWT general secretary Matt Wrack said: “Teachers are dealing every day with the fallout of a social media landscape not originally designed and not suitable for children.
“Social media companies have shown time and again that they will not act responsibly unless they are forced to do so.
“If we are serious about safeguarding children, protecting their mental health and combating the behaviour crisis in our schools, then a statutory ban for under‑16s must happen urgently.”
Critics of a ban suggest that the policy will force children onto riskier unregulated sites, potentially exposing them to harmful content even earlier.
The Molly Rose Foundation and the NSPCC have also warned that the policy would create a cliff-edge for children being unprepared for social media at 16.
The government’s independent reviewer of terrorism warned this week that children should be banned from using social media because they cannot cope with the toxic hate speech online.