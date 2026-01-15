The PM was previously reluctant to impose a full ban but is said to be considering a major policy shift.

Sir Keir Starmer is strongly considering banning social media for under 16s, reports claim. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer is strongly considering banning social media for under 16s, reports claim.

Talks are reportedly under way as the Prime Minister mulls over whether to roll out the online restrictions. MPs who back blocking access have suggested Sir Keir is also in favour, according to The Sun. The PM was previously reluctant to impose a full ban, but is reportedly considering getting on board in what would be a major policy shift, the newspaper reports. “It’s clear over the last decade we’ve allowed an online ecosystem to develop that’s brought with it real harms for children, and we mustn’t miss the urgency of taking the strong action needed to better protect them,” said one MP. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall is said to be considering a restriction based on a similar ban implemented by Australia last year. Read more: We can't repeat our social media mistakes with AI, says Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan Read more: British under-16s could be banned from social media within months

MPs have warned children face 'real harm' online. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Wes Streeting has asked Jonathan Haidt, a bestselling author and high-profile advocate of the ban, to talk to his officials in his push to impose the ban. Ministers are keeping tabs on the performance of Australia’s policy amid plans to follow suit within months, according to the I newspaper. Despite there being no formal timetable for a ban, officials are reportedly keen to make a decision within months rather than years. The Conservative Party said earlier this week they would ban under-16s from accessing social media platforms. Tory Party leader Kemi Badenoch said that the age restriction would give adults choice, while protecting children. The scope of the policy would be kept under review, the Tories said. On Monday, Nigel Farage left the door open to a similar move.