Sir Keir Starmer has launched a blistering attack on Nigel Farage, branding him a “grifter” and a “chancer”, as he warned Britain faces “very dangerous opponents” if Labour fails to turn things around.

In a make-or-break speech aimed at resetting his premiership, the Prime Minister said: “We are not just facing dangerous times, but dangerous opponents, very dangerous opponents.”

Admitting he still has doubters to win over after last week's nightmare election results, he added: “This hurts not just because Labour has done badly, but because if we don’t get this right, our country will go down a very dark path.”

The address comes as pressure mounts inside Labour after last week’s devastating election results.

Labour lost nearly 1,500 seats, as well as control of the Senedd and 40 councils.

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