Deputy prime minister David Lammy said he was been “shocked and surprised” to hear about Mandelson's vetting failure

Lammy, the deputy prime minister, said he had been “shocked and surprised” when he first learned last week what had happened. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Sir Keir Starmer would have blocked the appointment of Lord Mandelson had he known he failed security vetting, claims Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy.

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The claim comes as the prime minister faces heat following the revelation that Mandelson was appointed despite security concerns. Downing Street said red flags in the vetting process were not disclosed to them by the Foreign Office, leading to the appointment of Lord Mandelson to the role of UK Ambassador to the US. "I have absolutely no doubt at all, knowing the PM as I do, that had he known that Peter Mandelson had not passed the vetting, he would never, ever have appointed him ambassador," said Mr Lammy. Starmer is due to answer questions about the scandal in Parliament on Monday, after saying it was "staggering" that he had only been informed that Mandelson had failed securing vetting last Tuesday. Read more: Mandelson’s firm's 'biggest client' linked to Chinese military Read more: FBI director Kash Patel denies he is a threat to US national security after excessive drinking claims

The Foreign Office had overruled a security vetting process to clear Lord Peter Mandelson to become UK ambassador to the US. Picture: Alamy

Opposition parties have called on Sir Keir to resign, accusing him of misleading Parliament in previous statements which claimed that due process had been followed. Mr Lammy, who was foreign secretary at the time of Mandelson's appointment, added that neither he nor his advisers had been told about the vetting process. The Foreign Office's most senior civil servant, Sir Olly Robbins, also lost his job in the vetting row - which Mr Lammy said he was "surprised and shocked" to discover, as Sir Olly had only been in the job for a few weeks when the vetting report was returned. He insisted neither he nor his advisers at the time had known about, or asked for information on, the vetting process or its conclusions. Mr Lammy stressed that there were "time pressures" on the Foreign Office to have Mandelson in place shortly after Donald Trump's successful bid for the presidency.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper that like the prime minister, she was unaware of the failings until this week. Picture: Alamy