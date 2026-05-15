Starmer blocks 11 ‘far-Right extremists’ from UK ahead of weekend protests insisting 'thug' organisers are 'peddling hatred and division'
He insisted the UK is facing 'a battle for our values' in the address, ahead of the central London march.
The government has blocked 11 ‘far-Right extremists’ from the UK ahead of this weekend's protests, with the Prime Minister insisting "convicted thugs" are among its organisers.
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Starmer was seen to insist that the UK is "in a fight for the soul of this country" as he made the video addressing this Saturday's London protests, led by Tommy Robinson.
Noting that protest organisers include "convicted thugs and racists", the PM was seen to hit out at Robinson and other Unite the Kingdom march organisers, accusing them of “peddling hatred and division”.
Posting the clip to X, the Prime Minister said the organisers' goal is to convince people that national problems "are caused by those living alongside them," adding: "this is not the Britain I know".
"I’ll always champion peaceful protest. But the Unite the Kingdom march organisers are peddling hatred and division," the accompanying caption read.
"We’ve already blocked visas for far-right agitators who want to come here to spew their extremist views. They don't speak for the decent, fair, respectful Britain I know.
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Insisting the police "will use the full force of the law", those 11 individuals include Valentina Gomez, a self-styled anti-Muslim influencer.
Gomez previously vowed to cross the channel in a small boat with 'US veterans' after being blocked by UK authorities, having launched a blistering attack on Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.
In response to the ban, Ms Gomez, 26, said in a video posted to social media that Ms Mahmood was a “dirty Pakistani Muslim”.
US commentator Joey Mannarino is also among the 11 banned names, after he attended last summer's Britain First march.
Another American commentator, who called migrants “parasites raping their way through America”, was another high-profile name to be blocked from entering the country ahead of Saturday's event.
The Met has confirmed they will arrest individuals who incite hatred, including using chants such as “globalise the intifada”.
It follows £18 million in emergency funding provided by the Government to protect and reassure the Jewish community.
More than 4,000 officers are being deployed ahead of the protest to support operations using live facial recognition technology, helicopters, drones, dog units, horses and armoured vehicles.