The government has blocked 11 ‘far-Right extremists’ from the UK ahead of this weekend's protests, with the Prime Minister insisting "convicted thugs" are among its organisers.

Starmer was seen to insist that the UK is "in a fight for the soul of this country" as he made the video addressing this Saturday's London protests, led by Tommy Robinson.

Noting that protest organisers include "convicted thugs and racists", the PM was seen to hit out at Robinson and other Unite the Kingdom march organisers, accusing them of “peddling hatred and division”.

Posting the clip to X, the Prime Minister said the organisers' goal is to convince people that national problems "are caused by those living alongside them," adding: "this is not the Britain I know".

"I’ll always champion peaceful protest. But the Unite the Kingdom march organisers are peddling hatred and division," the accompanying caption read.

"We’ve already blocked visas for far-right agitators who want to come here to spew their extremist views. They don't speak for the decent, fair, respectful Britain I know.

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