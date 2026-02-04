In September, the prime minister promised to the eight families he would impose new sanctions on anyone linked to the terrorist group within weeks

Eight families of the British hostages captured by Hamas during its October 7 attacks on Israel in 2023 have written to the prime minister demanding “urgent clarity”. Picture: Downing Street

By Frankie Elliott

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of breaking his promise to the families of British October 7 hostages as Labour has failed to sanction any Hamas officials since it entered power.

In September, the prime minister promised to the eight families he would impose new sanctions on anyone linked to the terrorist group within weeks. But, five months later, none have been introduced and records show that no penalties have been imposed against individuals associated with Hamas since Labour entered government in July 2024.

Starmer had promised them personally in a meeting in Downing Street on September 11. Picture: Downing Street

As a result, those families have written to the prime minister demanding "urgent clarity" on when the pledge will be delivered. Starmer made the original promise in Downing Street on September 11, telling the victims' loved ones he would widen sanctions against the terror group. He then made the promise public several days later during a speech announcing Palestinian statehood. Speaking on September 21, the PM said: "We have already proscribed and sanctioned Hamas, and we will go further. I have directed work to sanction other Hamas figures in the coming weeks." Government officials have admitted that there are no signs of any penalties being introduced soon due to fears they will derail the ongoing peace negotiations between Israel and Hamas. There are currently 30 individuals in the UK who have had their assets frozen and travel bans imposed due to being under sanctions for their link to Hamas. But the last sanction was imposed in March 2024. Some of Britain's allies have introduced sanctions on British-based individuals on the basis of their links to Hamas. Last month, leading pro-Palestinian demonstrator Zaher Birawi, from north London, was sanctioned by the United States over allegations that he was working on behalf of Hamas. The 64-year-old, who organised several pro-Palestinian marches in London, had lived in the UK for more than 30 years.

The United States sanctioned Zaher Birawi over allegations he was working on behalf of Hamas. Picture: Alamy