Starmer accused of breaking promise to October 7 hostages’ families over Hamas sanctions
In September, the prime minister promised to the eight families he would impose new sanctions on anyone linked to the terrorist group within weeks
Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of breaking his promise to the families of British October 7 hostages as Labour has failed to sanction any Hamas officials since it entered power.
In September, the prime minister promised to the eight families he would impose new sanctions on anyone linked to the terrorist group within weeks.
But, five months later, none have been introduced and records show that no penalties have been imposed against individuals associated with Hamas since Labour entered government in July 2024.
As a result, those families have written to the prime minister demanding "urgent clarity" on when the pledge will be delivered.
Starmer made the original promise in Downing Street on September 11, telling the victims' loved ones he would widen sanctions against the terror group.
He then made the promise public several days later during a speech announcing Palestinian statehood.
Speaking on September 21, the PM said: "We have already proscribed and sanctioned Hamas, and we will go further. I have directed work to sanction other Hamas figures in the coming weeks."
Government officials have admitted that there are no signs of any penalties being introduced soon due to fears they will derail the ongoing peace negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
There are currently 30 individuals in the UK who have had their assets frozen and travel bans imposed due to being under sanctions for their link to Hamas.
But the last sanction was imposed in March 2024.
Some of Britain's allies have introduced sanctions on British-based individuals on the basis of their links to Hamas.
Last month, leading pro-Palestinian demonstrator Zaher Birawi, from north London, was sanctioned by the United States over allegations that he was working on behalf of Hamas.
The 64-year-old, who organised several pro-Palestinian marches in London, had lived in the UK for more than 30 years.
MPs had previously identified him as a serious security risk because of alleged involvement with Hamas, but no action had yet been taken .
Mr Birawi described the claims that he is a Hamas operative as baseless.
The names of individuals and organisations operating in the UK who have been sanctioned by Britain’s allies has been submitted to Starmer by lawyers acting on behalf of the families.
But no progress has yet been made in the talks between government officials and the families in mapping out when the Prime Minister will deliver on his promise.
The letter, seen by The Times, said: “By not pushing ahead with enhanced sanctions, your government is saying that it is the right thing to do but the wrong time to do it. This seems to us to be unprincipled.
"We cannot see how more aggressively sanctioning Hamas and its supporters and similar organisations and people will impact negatively on the ceasefire agreement, nor can we see how sanctioning Hamas-affiliated individuals in the UK could do so.
The signatories of the letter include Steve Brisley, whose sister and two nieces were murdered in the October 7 attacks; and Kochav Levinson and Adam Ma’anit, both of whom lost family members.
Adam Wagner KC, one of the lawyers, said: "The families feel extremely frustrated and let down. These are bereaved and traumatised people whose lives have been ruined by Hamas.
"They sat in Downing Street and were told by the prime minister that the UK would get on with imposing new sanctions, a commitment he repeated publicly a few days later.
"Five months later nothing has happened, even though there are other authorities taking strong action like the US. So the families feel very let down."
The Foreign Office said: "The UK has taken strong action against Hamas. We proscribed the terrorist organisation in its entirety in November 2021, making it a criminal offence to be a member of or support the organisation.
"We keep all potential sanctions under review but do not comment on future designations."