It's the first time the PM has been pictured since Monday's make or break speech.

Sir Keir Starmer breaks cover as PM's future hangs in the balance. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer broke cover on Tuesday afternoon as a fourth government minister stepped down as the PM's future hangs in the balance.

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The Prime Minister was pictured meeting with apprentices during a visit to London South Bank Technical College on Tuesday afternoon - as a fourth government minister stood down in protest. It's the first time the PM has been pictured since Monday's make or break speech. Jess Phillips, Alex Davies-Jones, Miatta Fahnbulleh and Zubir Ahmed have all announced their departure in recent hours. Cabinet ministers have insisted there will be no Labour leadership contest in recent hours despite safeguarding minister Jess Phillips joining the list of ministerial resignations. But despite more than 80 MPs calling on Sir Keir Starmer to step down, more than 100 backbench MPs joined forces without the knowledge of Downing Street to ask for the PM to stay on. Read more: LIVE: Is Keir in the clear? Starmer gives thumbs-up as he vows to fight on despite four ministers resignations Read more: Defiant Keir Starmer challenges Labour rebels to oust him as embattled PM vows to carry on

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets construction apprentices during a visit to London South Bank Technical College. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister was expected to face calls for him to set out a timeline for his departure as members of his top team are understood to be unhappy following Labour's disastrous local election results. However, Sir Keir told his Cabinet that “the Labour Party has a process for challenging a leader and that has not been triggered”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden meet construction apprentices during a visit to London South Bank Technical College. Picture: Alamy

At least 86 out of Labour’s 403 MPs have demanded Sir Keir’s departure after the party’s electoral mauling last week, passing the threshold to trigger a leadership contest but without meeting the condition that they all line up behind a single challenger. Ms Phillips, the most high profile of the ministerial departures, criticised the Prime Minister’s failure to be “bold”. Mr Ahmed followed her out of the door on Tuesday afternoon, citing a “lack of values-driven leadership” and saying the public has “irretrievably lost confidence in you as Prime Minister.” Alex Davies-Jones, also believed to be a supporter of Health Secretary Mr Streeting, also quit the Home Office, saying there had been a lack of “bold, radical action”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets construction apprentices during a visit to London South Bank Technical College. Picture: Alamy