The killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will be remembered as one of the most consequential decapitation strikes in modern interstate conflict.

It was tactically dramatic, symbolically immense and strategically destabilising. But we should be clear: eliminating Iran’s Supreme Leader does not eliminate the Iranian regime.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - its command structure, its missile forces, its regional proxies - remains intact. The assumption that removing the figurehead produces collapse has been tested before. The historical record is not reassuring. His son Mojtaba, a hardline figure with deep ties to the IRGC, has been named as successor. And he is no moderate. The regime did not fracture. It consolidated.

What concerns me more is timing. The strikes occurred as diplomacy was reportedly nearing a breakthrough, with mediators discussing Iranian concessions around enriched uranium stockpiling under full IAEA verification. When military action overtakes diplomatic momentum, you are not resolving a crisis; you are redefining it.

Iran’s retaliation was immediate and expansive. Ballistic missiles targeted Israeli territory and US facilities across the Gulf. The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz shifted the centre of gravity from battlefield exchanges to global economic disruption. A fifth of the world’s oil moves through that narrow corridor. When insurers withdraw cover and shipping reroutes, the theatre becomes systemic.

This is where Britain enters the frame.

The UK imported more than 40 per cent of its energy in 2024, with domestic production in structural decline. A sustained oil price spike does not stay on a Bloomberg terminal. Brent crude has already surged over 22 per cent, UK wholesale gas prices have nearly doubled, and analysts warn household energy bills could rise by £500 a year. What begins as a strike package in the Middle East becomes a cost-of-living problem in Britain within weeks.

Militarily, the distinction between participation and exposure has already collapsed. Britain initially stated it “did not participate” in the strikes. Within hours, British aircraft were conducting coordinated regional defensive operations. Days later, a drone struck RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus - the first direct hit on a British military installation since the conflict began. The MoD confirmed a Shahed-type airframe but stated it was not launched from Iran and has not publicly attributed the actor.

Starmer reversed his earlier refusal and opened British bases to US operations against Iranian missile sites. RAF F-35s have shot down drones over Jordanian airspace - their first operational kill - and an Iranian strike on a base in Bahrain landed 200 metres from British personnel.

Geography determines vulnerability more than political intent. British assets are in theatre. That fact matters more than carefully worded statements.

There is also an uncomfortable legal dimension. Western intelligence agencies had assessed that Iran was not actively building a nuclear weapon at the time of the strikes. If this action is ultimately categorised as preventive rather than pre-emptive, its legal foundation becomes contested. That question does not stop at Washington. It extends to any state providing operational support.

Strategically, the asymmetry is stark. Iran’s threshold for success is survival. The coalition’s objectives - regime transformation, destruction of nuclear capability and elimination of missile capacity without ground deployment - are far higher. When one side needs only to endure and the other must fundamentally reshape the landscape, sustainability becomes decisive.

Interceptor stockpiles. Logistics depth. Political cohesion. These will matter as much as airpower.

Diplomatic off-ramps may yet emerge. Transitional arrangements in Tehran are conceivable. But Hezbollah’s entry into the war on 2 March - firing on northern Israel for the first time since the 2024 ceasefire - has widened the front. Second-order economic effects - in oil markets, shipping insurance and regional infrastructure - will outlast the immediate exchange of fire.

Restoring equilibrium to global economic systems is slower and harder than launching strikes.

Britain did not initiate this conflict. It did not publicly debate it. Yet it now bears tangible economic and military risk.

The central question is no longer whether Britain is involved.

It is how deeply – and at what cost?

Adam Irwin is Managing Partner at Heligan Strategic Insights.

