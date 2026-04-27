The Prime Minister, who will lead a meeting of the ministerial Iran crisis committee on Tuesday, said “at the moment” the Government was confident about supply chains.

The Prime Minister Gives Speech On Government Upgrade to Workers' Rights. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer said Britons should not panic over the economic impact of the Iran war but acknowledged people might have to change their shopping habits and holiday plans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister, who will lead a meeting of the ministerial Iran crisis committee on Tuesday, said “at the moment” the Government was confident about supply chains. He said the UK was doing “everything we can” to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the vital oil and gas shipping route which has been effectively closed by Iran since the US-Israeli bombing campaign began. Sir Keir said the French and the British would lead a “military mission” to provide reassurance to ships passing through the strait, although the initiative driven by the Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron is not expected to begin until hostilities cease.

Sir Keir told Sky News: “There is going to be an impact on the UK. There already is. “And I think it’s really important that I level with the public that we are doing everything we can to get the Strait of Hormuz open, because obviously that is vital in terms of minimising the impact. “But I don’t want anybody to think that, once the Strait is open, that’s the end of the damage. It will go on longer than that.” He said there were “almost daily meetings” of ministers and officials looking at how to manage the impact of the crisis. “At the moment, we’re confident about supply. We have reopened a CO2 plant in the North East. “Airlines are telling us that they’ve got enough jet fuel at the moment.” But he added “we’ll see how long the conflict goes on”.

A committee of MPs chaired by Darren Jones is seeking to mitigate the effects of the Iran war on the British economy. Picture: Getty