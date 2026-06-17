The Prime Minister threw his support behind Mr Burnham despite the threat of a leadership contest being triggered

Sir Keir Starmer has hinted at handing Andy Burnham a cabinet role should he win in Makerfield. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer has hinted he could hand Andy Burnham a role in his cabinet should he win the Makerfield by-election this week.

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The Prime Minister said he wants the Manchester mayor to play a key part in his government despite strong suggestions the Greater Manchester Mayor will launch a campaign to run as party leader. He is strongly tipped to win in Makerfield which would secure a return to Westminster as an MP and potentially begin his route to Downing Street. Sir Keir repeated on Wednesday that he would not walk away from his post and intended to fight any challenge. Read more: Russian warship 'reckless' to fire warning shots at British yacht says Starmer but insists nothing 'more sinister' at play Read more: Andy Burnham pledges to keep triple lock if he becomes Prime Minister

Mr Burnham campaigning in Makerfield. Picture: Getty

The PM appeared to suggest he could bring Mr Burnham into his Government on Wednesday, saying: "Andy is a great asset. And, yes, I want him to have a big role in government." Asked if he would call Mr Burnham at the weekend and invite him to join the Cabinet if he wins in Makerfield, the Prime Minister told Sky News: "Well, I’m sure I’ll talk to Andy after the weekend, of course I will. "I’ve spoken to him many times in recent weeks." Sir Keir also faces a looming threat from his former health secretary Wes Streeting, who has indicated he is prepared to trigger a Labour leadership contest as early as next week.

The Prime Minister added: "First and foremost, I want Andy Burnham to win, and that’s why I’ve encouraged activists and members to go up there during the course of the campaign, and they’ll be up there tomorrow helping to get the vote out. "Then what happens is we're immediately tipped into a Manchester mayoral contest by-election, one of the biggest by-elections that we’ve ever fought, because of the scale of it. "And it’s really important to my mind that the whole of the Labour Party and Labour movement focuses on that, which is the next most immediate task.

Wes Streeting has also set out his intention to run as Labour leader. Picture: Alamy

"I don’t think there should be a challenge. I think history, particularly the last government, shows that that isn’t a successful way for a government to behave. "But if there is a challenge, then I intend to fight. "I’m not going to walk away from that, and I’ve been clear and consistent about that." Mr Streeting meanwhile said he has the backing of the 80 MPs required to stand in a contest and accused Sir Keir of not listening to the party or his Cabinet in a series of public appearances on Tuesday.

The PM at the g7 summit this week. Picture: Alamy