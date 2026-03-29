The Prime Minister is expected to meet senior representatives from the energy, shipping and financial services industries amid warnings the UK could suffer serious economic damage as a result of the conflict

Sir Keir Starmer will gather business leaders in Downing Street on Monday to address the impact of the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as fears grow over potential fuel shortages. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer will gather business leaders in Downing Street on Monday to address the impact of the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as fears grow over potential fuel shortages.

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The Prime Minister is expected to meet senior representatives from the energy, shipping and financial services industries amid warnings the UK could suffer serious economic damage as a result of the conflict. Discussion is expected to focus on Iran’s ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted a vital shipping route for the oil and gas industry along with supplies of other products such as fertiliser. The meeting will also hear an update on the situation in the region from Major General Richard Cantrill, the UK’s maritime operations commander. It comes after the Royal Navy announced it was fitting the transport ship RFA Lyme Bay with minehunting drones, understood to be a move intended to provide ministers with options for securing the strait once the situation stabilises. Read more: Benjamin Netanyahu announces expansion of Israeli security buffer zone in southern Lebanon Read more: Trump 'prepares ground invasion' with thousands of troops in Middle East as Iran vows to set US Marines 'on fire'

A satellite view of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway between Iran and Oman that links the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. Picture: Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2025

Downing Street said the aim of the meeting was to hear directly from businesses and discuss how the Government and private sector can work together in responding to the conflict. With oil prices spiking and Iran continuing to blockade the vital Strait of Hormuz, Britain is now expected to face higher inflation and lower growth. Petrol prices have already risen sharply, while disruption to the global oil supply has seen some developing countries impose restrictions on fuel usage and sparked concern shortages could spread to the UK. Ministers have consistently played down the possibility of fuel shortages, with Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson telling broadcasters on Sunday that drivers should fill up their cars as normal. Monday is also expected to see Chancellor Rachel Reeves join a virtual meeting of G7 finance and energy ministers and central bank governors along with Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks to the media at the Ministry of Finance on 18 March 2026 in Madrid, Spain. Picture: Gabriel Luengas/Europa Press via Getty Images