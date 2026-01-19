By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer has held an emergency call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as tensions rise over Donald Trump's trade war threats.

After Trump's extraordinary threats against several European allies, Downing Street confirmed that Sir Keir had spoken on the topic of Greenland with the leaders. A spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister had further calls with leaders this evening. He spoke to Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney. “Reiterating his position, the Prime Minister was clear that the future of Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone. He said that it was in everybody’s interests to go further to deliver on Arctic security and that the UK stands ready to contribute fully alongside our allies through NATO." Read More: MPs call for World Cup boycott in response to Trump’s Greenland threats Read More: Donald Trump has 'gone full Marvel villain' over Greenland threats, Lord Michael Gove tells LBC

After Trump's extraordinary threats against several European allies, Downing Street confirmed that Sir Keir had spoken on the topic of Greenland with the leaders. Picture: Getty

In response to the threats of tariffs for not supporting the potential American takeover of the Danish territory, there statement said: "He was clear as well that the use of tariffs against allies for pursuing collective security is completely wrong. “The Prime Minister continued to underline the need to continue the good progress with allies to end the war in Ukraine, and to maintain steadfast support in the face of continued Russian aggression.” The call came after the PM used a press conference to describe the brinkmanship as a "moment for the whole country to pull together" as he blasted the US President for his aggressive stance, in an emergency speech from Downing Street.

Speaking to the nation on Monday, Sir Keir said: "The UK and the US are close allies and close partners. "That relationship matters profoundly, not just to our security but to the prosperity and the stability that people here depend upon. "Under President Trump, as under previous presidents, we are determined to keep that relationship strong, constructive and focused on results." He added: "Mature alliances are not about pretending differences don't exist. They are about addressing them directly, respectfully and with a focus on results. "On Greenland, the right way to approach an issue of this seriousness is through calm discussion between allies."

The Prime Minister insists he values the friendship with the US, but pledged to be tough if necessary. Picture: Alamy

He described the threat of new tariffs from Donald Trump over Greenland as a "moment for the whole country to pull together". Speaking at the press conference, the Prime Minister continued: "A partnership does not mean abandoning principle. That is why it's important to be clear about who we stand with, what we stand for, and where our interests lie. "This is a moment for the whole country to pull together, so I warmly welcome the support we've had with regards to Greenland and the proposed tariffs from the Leader of the Opposition (Kemi Badenoch). I thank her for her support. "At moments like this, there will always be people who reach for the performative, who think an angry social media post or grandstanding is a substitute for hard work. "That's an understandable instinct, but it's not effective. It never has been."