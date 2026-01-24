An upcoming debate on Britain’s decision to handover the Chagos Islands was delayed after US backlash

Pressure is mounting on Starmer to scrap the Chagos Islands deal. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The United States will “have to have a say” on the UK’s decision to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel has said as she echoed calls from Conservative colleagues to scrap the deal.

Her comments follow a postponement to Parliament's debate on the Bill, aimed at enshrining the Government's handover deal in law, which was due to be held on Monday. The Diego Garcia Military Base and British Indian Ocean Territory Bill will be rescheduled until a later date after the Conservatives tabled an amendment calling for a pause "in light of the changing geopolitical circumstances". In the amendment, the Tories demanded the Government ensure the Chagos deal does not breach a 1966 treaty signed with the US which confirms British sovereignty of the islands. The delay to the Bill's parliamentary journey comes at the end of a week in which US President Donald Trump had a change of heart over Britain's agreement to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. Discussing the Bill on Times Radio on Saturday, Dame Priti Patel said the 1966 treaty with the US "is so important now".

President Donald Trump blasted the Chagos deal as stupid this week. Picture: Getty

She said: “Of course, the President of the United States … he basically said that this was a stupid act this week alone and I think, effectively, that has put this under more jeopardy for the Government. “America will have to have a say on this because it is a treaty which would basically say, and it does say, the territory should remain and shall remain under UK sovereignty. “And we’ve called upon ministers to ensure that this stays the same. And that, effectively, they’ve now got to enter discussions with the US administration just on this 1966 treaty all over again. “Which clearly is going to be deeply uncomfortable for Keir Starmer, the Foreign Secretary and I suspect the Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, after the way in which they literally have promised the government of Mauritius so much money.”

Dame Priti Patel said the US must have a say on the Chagos deal. Picture: Getty