Sir Keir Starmer surprised the Chancellor with pancakes in a red budget-style briefcase. Picture: Keir Starmer / TikTok

By LBC Staff

An official TikTok showing Sir Keir Starmer surprising Chancellor Rachel Reeves with pancakes on Shrove Tuesday has gone viral.

The 17-second video shows the PM calling the Chancellor into a room, telling her "I've got something for you", before leading her to a red box, which he opens to show a stack of American-style pancakes with strawberries and Nutella on the side. Ms Reeves reacts with shocked delight when Sir Keir wishes her a "happy pancake day", to which she replies with "thank you, Prime Minister". It has been met with mixed reactions by social media users.