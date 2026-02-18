'A load of crepe’: Moment Starmer surprises Chancellor with pancakes as awkward Shrove Tuesday clip falls flat
An official TikTok showing Sir Keir Starmer surprising Chancellor Rachel Reeves with pancakes on Shrove Tuesday has gone viral.
Listen to this article
The 17-second video shows the PM calling the Chancellor into a room, telling her "I've got something for you", before leading her to a red box, which he opens to show a stack of American-style pancakes with strawberries and Nutella on the side.
Ms Reeves reacts with shocked delight when Sir Keir wishes her a "happy pancake day", to which she replies with "thank you, Prime Minister".
It has been met with mixed reactions by social media users.
Read more: Labour 'could drop minimum wage pledge' amid fears of triggering youth unemployment surge
Read more: Starmer and Trump agree Iran 'must never' develop nuclear weapons
Some were charmed by the antics of Starmer and the Chancellor, with comments saying "ok but why are they kind of adorable though?"
"Stop it Keir, such a charmer."
"Why is this actually rather charming?"
But, others were a bit more critical of them - particularly because they used thick American-style pancakes for the video rather than the traditional thin crepe style.
One Twitter user wrote: "American pancakes with Nutella, on Shrove Tuesday. I didn’t realise I could detest the man anymore."
Another added: "It’s c**p like this that turns people off. Nobody believes for a second the PM and Chancellor decided this would be fun and went with it, everyone believes a comms team did it to 'present' a series of human emotions and qualities they struggle to naturally convey."