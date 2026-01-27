The Prime Minister will travel to China on Tuesday as he attempts to continue building bridges with Beijing after a freeze in Sino-British relations

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a Cabinet meeting at Downing Street. Picture: AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer told ministers the UK’s relations with China had gone from the “golden age to the ice age” ahead of a trip to the country this week in the hope of a thaw.

The Prime Minister will travel to China on Tuesday as he attempts to continue building bridges with Beijing after a freeze in Sino-British relations in the final years of the Conservative government. In a Cabinet meeting ahead of his departure, Sir Keir told ministers the UK had “veered from the golden age to the ice age in its relations with China” in recent years, but said his Government would follow “a strategic and consistent strategy”. He noted there were “significant business opportunities” on the table, but stressed that protecting the UK’s national security remains “non-negotiable”, according to a Downing Street readout. Sir Keir is due to be accompanied by business leaders as he seeks to improve trading relations with the superpower on the trip, which is the first by a British prime minister since Baroness Theresa May’s visit in 2018. Read more: Government handing China ‘espionage opportunities on a plate', warns former MI6 chief after ‘mega-embassy’ approval Read more: Major Chinese hacking operation 'tapped Downing Street phones' for years

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing, China on December 4. Picture: Chinese Foreign Ministry/Anadolu via Getty Images

In what appeared to be a defence of his decision to take the trip, he said the UK was “missing out” by not engaging with China. French president Emmanuel Macron has visited China three times, while German chancellor Friedrich Merz and US president Donald Trump are due to visit soon, he said. Ahead of Sir Keir’s trip, a No 10 source said the Government was “bringing a hard-headed, grown-up approach to our relationship with China” that would chart a “steady, consistent course” with Beijing. The trip follows the approval of a new Chinese embassy in London and Sir Keir will face pressure from home to raise several difficult subjects with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, including China’s espionage activity. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said he could not comment on reports that China had hacked the phones of senior Downing Street officials under previous governments between 2021 and 2024. But he said Sir Keir was confident that his phone is not being monitored by the Chinese, and that No 10 has “robust communication security measures in place”. “We’ll always take the necessary action to detect, disrupt and deter those who seek to do us harm, and that’s why we’ve sanctioned China-based tech firms for global cyber attacks, and why we’re training frontline police officers on spotting hostile state activity,” the spokesman said.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith speaks at the Centre for Social Justice on July 10, 2025 in London. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The Prime Minister has also faced calls to raise the treatment of the Uyghur minority and the imprisonment of Jimmy Lai, a Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner and British national. Mr Lai, 78, has been in detention for more than five years, much of that time in solitary confinement, having been arrested in 2020 under Hong Kong’s new national security law. Last month, following Mr Lai’s conviction on sedition and conspiracy charges, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper called for his “immediate release” and the Chinese ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Office. Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a China hawk who has been sanctioned by Beijing, called for the Prime Minister to cancel his trip in protest. The last governor of Hong Kong has urged Sir Keir to say “exactly what he thinks” when he meets Chinese leaders in Beijing this week. Lord Chris Patten said the Prime Minister should not “lean over backwards” to avoid offending China, adding: “The Chinese do business on exactly the same basis as everybody else.”