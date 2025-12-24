Sir Keir Starmer has used his Christmas message to say that tackling Britain's cost-of-living crisis is his "priority".

Speaking from inside 10 Downing Street, Sir Keir said: "I know many across Britain are still struggling with the cost of living. Helping with that is my priority.

The prime minister also told Britons to "reach out" to friends, relatives and neighbours during this festive period, adding: "This is what Christmas is all about."

"But at this time of the year, which celebrates love and abundance, loss or hardship can feel even more acute.

"So call around to a neighbour. Check in on a friend or a relative who you haven't heard from for a while. Reach out. It can make a huge difference."

His words come following a tough year for his Labour government, marred by poor economic growth and criticism for Rachel Reeves' budget tax rises.

NHS workers, military personnel and emergency service staff who will be on duty on Christmas Day were also thanked by the PM.

"Just as so many put their feet up, some truly special people will be pulling on their uniforms and heading out to work," he said.

"Our NHS staff emergency services and the brave men and women of our armed forces, all playing their part, doing their bit to care for the nation and to keep us safe.

"Many volunteers will be out there as well. Serving food. Reaching out to help those lonely or in need.

"So on behalf of the whole country, I want to say a big thank you.