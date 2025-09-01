Starmer says he 'completely gets' concern over asylum hotels. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to close every asylum hotel in the UK amid mounting protests across the country.

Addressing the subject of migrant hotels, Sir Keir Starmer said he was challenged on his feelings should a hotel housing asylum seekers be set up at the end of his road. "I completely get it," Starmer says, adding: "Local people by and large do not want these hotels in their towns, in their place, and nor do I. "I'm completely at one with them on that," he insisted. It comes as Home Secretary Yvette Cooper fought back against criticism over Labour's handling of asylum seekers and people smugglers earlier this week. The pushback followed a summer dominated by criticism over the small boats crisis and asylum hotels. Read more: Keir Starmer's comms chief quits and he creates new 'secretary to the PM' role in No10 'reset' Read more: Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back, but when does autumn actually begin?

Speaking on Monday, Starmer insisted he was listening to the concerns of residents across the UK where migrant hotels are concerned, voicing his desire to close them "as quickly as possible". "When it comes to the asylum hotels, I want them emptied," he said. "I want to see every single asylum hotel closed," Starmer says. It comes as Reform's Nigel Farage criticised the Government over its handling of asylum seekers and a backlog of applications last week. Starmer was seen to address the concerns, insisting that Farage and Reform are setting out to "feed on grievance". "They don't want the problem solved," he adds, accusing the party of putting forward "unworkable, fanciful ideas".

