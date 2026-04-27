The Cobra meeting comes as oil prices hit a near three-week high on Monday, as hopes of progress on peace talks between the US and Iran were once again dashed

Prime Minister Keir Starmer talks during a visit to Kenton United Synagogue on April 23. Picture: Dan Kitwood / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer will chair a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee on Tuesday, as he warned the impact of the Iran war could continue “for some time”.

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The Prime Minister will convene the emergency committee with representatives from the Bank of England to discuss the war’s economic impact in the shadow of rising oil prices. He told the Usdaw union’s conference in Lancashire on Monday that he had called the meeting “so you can be sure we will stand by working people in this crisis”. Sir Keir said: “I have to level with you about Iran. “The truth is the economic consequences could still be with us for some time. “You don’t need to be a politician to know that, you can see it on every petrol forecourt across the country.” Read more: Donald Trump says King Charles will be 'very safe' during US visit after assassination attempt at dinner in Washington Read more: Man arrested in Devon by counter-terror police after series of attacks on Jewish sites in London

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 25. Picture: Al Drago/Getty Images

The Cobra meeting comes as oil prices hit a near three-week high on Monday, as hopes of progress on peace talks between the US and Iran were once again dashed. Negotiations had been expected to take place in Pakistan before US President Donald Trump declared over the weekend that envoys from Washington would no longer be travelling to Islamabad because of a lack of progress with Iran. Mr Trump told Fox News on Sunday: “If they want, we can talk but we’re not sending people.” He has indefinitely extended the ceasefire between the US and Iran, which was agreed on April 7 and which has largely halted the fighting that began with joint US and Israeli strikes on February 28. But a permanent resolution has yet to be agreed and the crucial Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil supplies are carried, remains effectively blocked. Oil prices fell in mid-April when it appeared that progress was being made towards reopening the strait, but Mr Trump’s announcement at the weekend has sent prices soaring again.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech to the Usdaw conference. Picture: Alamy