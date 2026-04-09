Starmer compares Trump to Putin as he says he's 'fed up' with world leaders causing Brits' bills to spike
Sir Keir Starmer has compared Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin as he says he is "fed up" with the actions of both leaders driving bill increases for Brits.
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The Prime Minister has told reporters that he is frustrated with global events like the Iran war or the invasion of Ukraine causing energy price hikes.
Sir Keir told ITV: "I'm fed up with the fact that families across the country see their bills go up and down because of the actions of Putin or Trump across the world".
The ramifications of the conflict in Iran have seen petrol prices spike to more than 160 pence per litre.
The last time that fuel costs experienced such turbulence was in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Despite the tentative ceasefire between the US and Iran, the price shocks are likely to affect Brits for months to come.
The intervention and comparison between Trump and Putin is likely to further inflame the tensions between Britain and the US.
The Iran war has driven a wedge in the special relationship, with Trump and his Cabinet both expressing disappointment that the UK did not send Armed Forces to help the US in the conflict.
Trump has repeatedly suggested that the US may leave Nato as a result of this perceived lack of help.