Starmer compares Trump to Putin as he says he's 'fed up' with world leaders causing Brits' bills to spike. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer has compared Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin as he says he is "fed up" with the actions of both leaders driving bill increases for Brits.

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The Prime Minister has told reporters that he is frustrated with global events like the Iran war or the invasion of Ukraine causing energy price hikes. Sir Keir told ITV: "I'm fed up with the fact that families across the country see their bills go up and down because of the actions of Putin or Trump across the world". The ramifications of the conflict in Iran have seen petrol prices spike to more than 160 pence per litre.

The ramifications of the conflict in Iran have seen petrol prices spike to more than 160 pence per litre. Picture: Getty