Sir Keir Starmer has said he is “increasingly concerned” about countries using proxies for criminal activity in the UK as he visited a London synagogue which had been subjected to an arson attack.

“We’re going to bring that legislation forward. It’s really important we do that. It’s very important this particular context because I’m increasingly concerned that a number of countries are using proxies for attacks in this country.”

Speaking at the Kenton United Synagogue on Thursday afternoon, the Prime Minister said: “We have to deal with malign state actors, that will require legislation.

Since late March, there have been arson attacks on Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green, north-west London, a synagogue and a former Jewish charity, as well as an incident where a drone was flown near the Israeli embassy.

The Prime Minister was visiting the Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow, north-west London, which was attacked on Saturday – one of several Jewish community venues to be targeted by arsonists.

Sir Keir said counter-terrorism police and the Jewish charity the Community Security Trust (CST) are working together after the series of attacks.

He said the Government will bring forward legislation on the use of proxies “as quickly as possible” as well as taking steps to tackle antisemitism and change the law on protests.

He said: “I want this country to be a place where everybody feels safe and secure.

“This is not just a battle for the Jewish community. It is our battle.

“The Britain that I want is a Britain where people can practice their religion, their faith, in safety and security, and we must stand with and alongside our Jewish community here, and that’s amongst the reasons I wanted to come here personally myself this afternoon to hear first hand from the people affected by the attack this weekend.”

At a roundtable discussion with leaders of the Jewish community, including Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis and those local to the Kenton United Synagogue, Sir Keir said the fight they face to practice their religion freely is “all of our fight” including the Government’s.

He told them: “This is not a Government that is coming to support you in your fight. It’s a Government that says this is our fight as well because this is the Britain that we believe in – that tolerant, reasonable Britain.

“There are too many people who want to tear that apart, particularly at the moment, and so we must absolutely stand with you, fight with you.”

He also heard concerns from the community that some people do not want them to be British, to which he responded: “We must not let them win.”

“You are right to feel British,” he continued. “We have to defend your values against those who want to tear them down.”

Counter terror police have been looking into the possible involvement of Iranian proxies in a series of arson attacks against Jewish sites in north London.

Premises linked to people opposing the Iranian regime have also been targeted, the Metropolitan Police said earlier this week.

An attempted arson attack was also carried out on April 15 at Finchley Reform Synagogue, and at about 8.30pm outside the offices of a Persian media company, both in north-west London.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to arson not endangering life following the attack on Kenton United Synagogue.