At least 62 people are reported to have been killed and 2,300 detained during weeks of protests.

People blocking an intersection during a protest in Tehran, Iran. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned the killing of protesters in Iran and urged Tehran to “exercise restraint” amid a crackdown on demonstrations against the regime.

At least 62 people are reported to have been killed and 2,300 detained during weeks of protests initially sparked by anger over the country’s ailing economy. Iran’s leaders have also shut down access to the internet and international telephone calls in response to the protests. In a joint statement with the leaders of France and Germany, the Prime Minister said he was “deeply concerned about reports of violence by Iranian security forces” and “strongly” condemned the killing of protesters. Read more: Iran's Supreme Leader hits out at Trump as protestors chant 'death to the dictator!' and light bonfires in street Read more: Iran shuts down internet amid mass protests against regime and calls for monarchy to return

Iranians gather while blocking a street during a protest in Kermanshah, Iran on January 8. Picture: Getty

The leaders added: “The Iranian authorities have the responsibility to protect their own population and must allow for the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear of reprisal. “We urge the Iranian authorities to exercise restraint, to refrain from violence, and to uphold the fundamental rights of Iran’s citizens.” Earlier, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the Iranian regime was “doing what authoritarian governments always do when they are afraid” and “trying to silence the truth” by blocking internet access. She said: “A regime that represses its own people, crushes rights and strips away basic freedoms is the same regime that exports terror, funds extremism and threatens stability far beyond its borders. Even here in Britain, Iran is trying to murder its political opponents. “We stand with the Iranian people who want a secular, democratic future for Iran.”

Iranian President and his cabinet meet in Tehran amidst mass demonstrations. Picture: Alamy