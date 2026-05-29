Romania's foreign ministry described the incident as a "grave and irresponsible escalation from Russia"

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned a Russian drone strike that injured two people in Romania on Thursday night. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned a Russian drone strike that injured two people in Romania on Thursday night, branding it a “serious violation of Nato airspace”.

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In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “This is a serious violation of Nato airspace.". Picture: Getty

“Time and again, Russia has shown it has no regard for civilian life, for international law, or for the sovereignty of its neighbours. “That must not be allowed to stand.” Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also condemned the incident, calling it “extremely dangerous and reckless”. Ms Cooper said she was in contact with Romania’s foreign minister, Oana-Silvia Toiu, adding the UK “stands united with Romania and allies to defend every inch of Nato territory”.

It is the first time in the war that a drone has hit a densely populated area in Romania and caused injuries. Picture: Reuters

The incident saw Nato jets scrambled, with General Secretary Mark Rutte insisting the actions of Russia are "a danger to us all" as he reassured Romanian President Nicușor Dan that Nato "stands ready to defend every inch of allied territory". It comes as the war in Ukraine rages on, with Mr Rutte seen to condemn "Russia's reckless behaviour". Shortly after the strikes, the US Ambassador to Nato was seen to stand firm in his condemnation, insisting nations would "defend every inch of Nato territory". "We stand with our NATO Ally Romania and condemn this reckless incursion on its territory," Matthew Whitaker wrote on X. "Our thoughts are with the injured in Galati. We will defend every inch of NATO territory."

"Romania will take the necessary diplomatic measures in response to this serious violation of international law and its airspace," Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said on X. Hitting out at Putin, he added that Russia continues to "target civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine" and "last night showed yet again that the implications of their illegal war of aggression don’t stop at the border". Romania's foreign ministry described the incident as a "grave and irresponsible escalation from Russia". "Romania has informed the Allies and the NATO Secretary General of the circumstances and has requested measures to accelerate the transfer of anti-drone capabilities to Romania." The defence ministry said it scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and a military helicopter to monitor the attack, adding the pilots were authorised to shoot down any drones. The residents of border counties Braila, Galati and Tulcea were warned to take cover.

We stand with our NATO Ally Romania and condemn this reckless incursion on its territory. Our thoughts are with the injured in Galati. We will defend every inch of NATO territory. — U.S. Ambassador to NATO (@USAmbNATO) May 29, 2026

President of the European Commission Ursula von Der Leyen said Russia had "crossed another line" and said the EU would prepare another package of sanctions. "A Russian drone incursion struck a densely populated area in Romania, injuring civilians," she said on X. "On EU territory. We stand in full solidarity with Romania and its people. As we continue strengthening our security and deterrence, especially on our Eastern border, we will keep increasing the pressure on Russia. "We are preparing a 21st package of sanctions."

A russian drone carrying explosives, involved in the bombing of infrastructure in Ukraine crashed in Galați, Romania, causing a fire on the roof of a residential apartment building.



Two persons sustained minor injuries and several residents required medical attention, the… pic.twitter.com/P8jzYFrEEp — Toiu Oana (@oana_toiu) May 29, 2026

Romania, which shares a 650-km (400-mile) land border with Ukraine, has experienced Russian drones breaching its airspace 28 times since Moscow began attacking Kyiv's ports across the Danube river, Romania's defence ministry said. The ministry said it had recovered drone fragments that fell in Romania 47 times. "Romania will take the necessary diplomatic measures in response to this serious violation of international law and its airspace," Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said on X. "Romania has informed the Allies and the NATO Secretary General of the circumstances and has requested measures to accelerate the transfer of anti-drone capabilities to Romania."

Russia’s war of aggression has crossed yet another line.



A Russian drone incursion struck a densely populated area in Romania, injuring civilians.



On EU territory.



We stand in full solidarity with Romania and its people.



As we continue strengthening our security and… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 29, 2026

The drone crashed onto the roof of a 10-storey block of flats . Picture: Reuters