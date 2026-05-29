Starmer condemns 'serious violation of Nato airspace' as allies unite behind Romania following Russian drone strike
Romania's foreign ministry described the incident as a "grave and irresponsible escalation from Russia"
Sir Keir Starmer has condemned a Russian drone strike that injured two people in Romania on Thursday night, branding it a “serious violation of Nato airspace”.
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The incident saw a drone crash onto the roof of a 10-storey block of flats in the southeastern Romanian city of Galati, injuring two people.
The drone crash in Romania, a member of NATO and the European Union, is the first time in the war that a drone has hit a densely populated area in the country and caused injuries.
In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “This is a serious violation of Nato airspace.
“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure threatens the security of our entire continent.
“The UK unreservedly condemns such strikes.
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“Time and again, Russia has shown it has no regard for civilian life, for international law, or for the sovereignty of its neighbours.
“That must not be allowed to stand.”
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also condemned the incident, calling it “extremely dangerous and reckless”.
Ms Cooper said she was in contact with Romania’s foreign minister, Oana-Silvia Toiu, adding the UK “stands united with Romania and allies to defend every inch of Nato territory”.
The incident saw Nato jets scrambled, with General Secretary Mark Rutte insisting the actions of Russia are "a danger to us all" as he reassured Romanian President Nicușor Dan that Nato "stands ready to defend every inch of allied territory".
It comes as the war in Ukraine rages on, with Mr Rutte seen to condemn "Russia's reckless behaviour".
Shortly after the strikes, the US Ambassador to Nato was seen to stand firm in his condemnation, insisting nations would "defend every inch of Nato territory".
"We stand with our NATO Ally Romania and condemn this reckless incursion on its territory," Matthew Whitaker wrote on X.
"Our thoughts are with the injured in Galati. We will defend every inch of NATO territory."
"Romania will take the necessary diplomatic measures in response to this serious violation of international law and its airspace," Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said on X.
Hitting out at Putin, he added that Russia continues to "target civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine" and "last night showed yet again that the implications of their illegal war of aggression don’t stop at the border".
Romania's foreign ministry described the incident as a "grave and irresponsible escalation from Russia".
"Romania has informed the Allies and the NATO Secretary General of the circumstances and has requested measures to accelerate the transfer of anti-drone capabilities to Romania."
The defence ministry said it scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and a military helicopter to monitor the attack, adding the pilots were authorised to shoot down any drones. The residents of border counties Braila, Galati and Tulcea were warned to take cover.
We stand with our NATO Ally Romania and condemn this reckless incursion on its territory. Our thoughts are with the injured in Galati. We will defend every inch of NATO territory.— U.S. Ambassador to NATO (@USAmbNATO) May 29, 2026
President of the European Commission Ursula von Der Leyen said Russia had "crossed another line" and said the EU would prepare another package of sanctions.
"A Russian drone incursion struck a densely populated area in Romania, injuring civilians," she said on X.
"On EU territory. We stand in full solidarity with Romania and its people. As we continue strengthening our security and deterrence, especially on our Eastern border, we will keep increasing the pressure on Russia.
"We are preparing a 21st package of sanctions."
A russian drone carrying explosives, involved in the bombing of infrastructure in Ukraine crashed in Galați, Romania, causing a fire on the roof of a residential apartment building.— Toiu Oana (@oana_toiu) May 29, 2026
Two persons sustained minor injuries and several residents required medical attention, the… pic.twitter.com/P8jzYFrEEp
Romania, which shares a 650-km (400-mile) land border with Ukraine, has experienced Russian drones breaching its airspace 28 times since Moscow began attacking Kyiv's ports across the Danube river, Romania's defence ministry said.
The ministry said it had recovered drone fragments that fell in Romania 47 times.
"Romania will take the necessary diplomatic measures in response to this serious violation of international law and its airspace," Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said on X.
"Romania has informed the Allies and the NATO Secretary General of the circumstances and has requested measures to accelerate the transfer of anti-drone capabilities to Romania."
Russia’s war of aggression has crossed yet another line.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 29, 2026
A Russian drone incursion struck a densely populated area in Romania, injuring civilians.
On EU territory.
We stand in full solidarity with Romania and its people.
As we continue strengthening our security and…
French Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad said on Friday the incident showed that Russia was a threat to European security.
"Russia has not only attacked Ukraine, but also threatened the European security architecture. A Russian drone crashed in Romania again last night, posing a threat through its interference," Haddad told French radio RMC.
"I would also like to point out that we have French troops stationed in Romania as part of NATO's reassurance operations, specifically to demonstrate our support for the sovereignty of our partners in Europe," he added.
Local authorities in southern Ukraine, meanwhile, said the Izmail port in the Odesa region came under attack from several drones early on Friday.
Izmail, close to the Romanian border, is home to the largest Ukrainian port on the Danube River and is a frequently targeted strategic location.
Galati was last hit in April, when a drone damaged an electricity pole and a household annex, prompting evacuations. Officials retrieved the drone to detonate its unexploded payload remotely.