The Prime Minister is reported to have been told by members of his Cabinet that he should set out a timetable for his departure.

Starmer could announce resignation plan as soon as this morning . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer is believed to be on the brink of resigning as Andy Burnham is due to make his return to Westminster on Monday.

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After winning the Makerfield by-election, Mr Burnham is due to be sworn as MP and is expected to press Sir Keir to set out plans to stand down. The Prime Minister, who has spent the weekend mulling his political future, is reported to have been told by members of his Cabinet, including Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, that he should set out a timetable for his departure. No 10 said Sir Keir’s position remained unchanged from Friday, when he said he would not “walk away” from Downing Street and would stand in any potential contest. But Cabinet minister Peter Kyle did not shut down questions of Sir Keir considering quitting as he spoke to broadcasters on Sunday. Read more: Keir Starmer being pushed out of Downing Street by Nigel Farage not 'Reform voter whisperer' Andy Burnham, says Labour peer Read more: Trump claims Starmer 'will resign' as Prime Minister after 'failing badly' on immigration and energy

The Business Secretary said the Prime Minister was taking time to “think through what the political realities are today compared to last week, the week before”. He said “I don’t know the decisions that he will make on behalf of our country”, but that “whatever unfolds” in the coming days will be a “functional process”. It is understood that Mr Burnham is looking for a transition of about a month, which would give Sir Keir time to get his Defence Investment Plan over the line in time for the upcoming Nato summit and sign his planned EU co-operation deal at the second annual reset summit with the bloc in July. It is thought Mr Burnham’s camp would, however, accept a timetable that sees Sir Keir in No 10 until September. Questions are being raised within Labour about how a change of leader would come about – with some backing a leadership contest and others a swift transfer of power to Mr Burnham. Education minister Baroness Jacqui Smith said she would be willing to serve under Mr Burnham, but urged her party to be “careful” with the Labour Government. She said serving under three prime ministers had been “one of the greatest honours of my life”. She said: “I would always want to serve a Labour government if I had the opportunity to do that. “But what I also know is we don’t get Labour governments very often, and we have to be really careful – I’m talking about my Labour colleagues now – we have to be really careful about how we take care of the Labour governments that can make such a fundamental difference to the people of this country.”

Labour party MP Andy Burnham leaves The Edge in Wigan with his wife Marie-France Van Heel (right) and their daughter Rosie after winning the Makerfield by-election. Picture: Alamy