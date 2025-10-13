Starmer shares ‘deep relief’ as all 20 living hostages returned to Israel
The Prime Minister said Donald Trump’s peace plan is "crucial" for ending the war and "building the foundations for a sustainable path to a long-term peace".
Sir Keir Starmer has said he shares the “deep feeling of relief” with the families of Israeli hostages released by Hamas.
The Prime Minister also insisted it was now “crucial” to implement Donald Trump’s peace plan in the Middle East.
It comes as the families of Israeli hostages heard their relatives’ voices for the first time in two years as they were reunited with their loved ones today after two years in captivity.
All 20 of the remaining live Israeli hostages were released by Hamas throughout the morning, as part of the first phase of the peace deal.
In exchange, Israel has agreed to free Palestinian prisoners it has in captivity.
Sir Keir is in Sharm El Sheikh to see the US president and fellow negotiators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey sign off the Gaza peace plan.
In a statement released after all hostages were freed, Sir Keir said: “I share the deep feeling of relief as Avinatan Or and other hostages are released today.
“Commitment to this plan from all parties will be essential to ending the war and building the foundations for a sustainable path to a long-term peace. The UK will support the crucial next stage of talks to ensure the implementation of the peace plan.”
The Sharm El Sheikh summit, co-hosted by the US leader and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, comes as part of efforts to secure the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that has been holding since Friday.
Before the gathering, Sir Keir’s Government found itself in hot water over claims by Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson that Britain played a “key role” in securing the Gaza ceasefire.
US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, called her comments “delusional”, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s deputy foreign minister, Sharren Haskel, rejected her characterisation of the UK’s role.
But Steve Witkoff, Mr Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, heaped praise on the British national security adviser Jonathan Powell and said the UK had played a “vital role” in “assisting and co-ordinating efforts that have led us to this historic day in Israel”.
The national security adviser has been speaking to Mr Witkoff almost daily, it is understood.Tory leader Kemi Badenoch suggested she was not convinced by what the US official had to say.
Speaking during a visit to Grantham, Lincolnshire, Mrs Badenoch said: “I was not born yesterday. I think it is actually very sad that the Government is having to beg people to send tweets to say something nice about Jonathan Powell.”Mr Powell is currently facing questions over whether his influence contributed to the collapse of a major Chinese espionage case.
During his time in Egypt, Sir Keir is understood to want to draw on the Northern Ireland peace process as talks move towards “decommissioning” Hamas in order to move towards a sustainable peace.
Before the Egyptian summit, Mr Trump travelled to Israel to meet with hostage families and address parliament there, and said before his departure that many in both Israel and Arab countries were “cheering” the agreement and that “everybody’s amazed and they’re thrilled and we’re going to have an amazing time”.
Speaking to reporters while in the air, Mr Trump deemed the conflict “over”, adding: “I think people are tired of it.”He also said he hoped to one day visit Gaza, telling travelling reporters: “I’d like to put my feet on it, at least.”
He told Israel's parliament that today is "the dawn of a new Middle East" as he thanked leaders from across the region.
He said during a speech in the Knesset that today marks the beginning of an era of "faith and god."
"Generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment where everything changed."
Sir Keir is expected to announce a £20 million humanitarian aid package for Gaza as the UK is set to host a three-day conference on Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction.