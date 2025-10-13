The Prime Minister said Donald Trump’s peace plan is "crucial" for ending the war and "building the foundations for a sustainable path to a long-term peace".

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his deep feeling of relief after Hamas released the remaining living hostages. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer has said he shares the “deep feeling of relief” with the families of Israeli hostages released by Hamas.

The Prime Minister also insisted it was now "crucial" to implement Donald Trump's peace plan in the Middle East. It comes as the families of Israeli hostages heard their relatives' voices for the first time in two years as they were reunited with their loved ones today after two years in captivity. All 20 of the remaining live Israeli hostages were released by Hamas throughout the morning, as part of the first phase of the peace deal. In exchange, Israel has agreed to free Palestinian prisoners it has in captivity. Sir Keir is in Sharm El Sheikh to see the US president and fellow negotiators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey sign off the Gaza peace plan.

Twin brothers Gali and Ziv Berman have been returned by Hamas. Picture: IDF

In a statement released after all hostages were freed, Sir Keir said: “I share the deep feeling of relief as Avinatan Or and other hostages are released today. “Commitment to this plan from all parties will be essential to ending the war and building the foundations for a sustainable path to a long-term peace. The UK will support the crucial next stage of talks to ensure the implementation of the peace plan.” The Sharm El Sheikh summit, co-hosted by the US leader and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, comes as part of efforts to secure the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that has been holding since Friday. Before the gathering, Sir Keir’s Government found itself in hot water over claims by Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson that Britain played a “key role” in securing the Gaza ceasefire.

U.S. President Donald Trump receives standing ovations as he addresses the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Picture: Getty