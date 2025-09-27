Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the Government will not legalise cannabis, and defended his plans to give 16 and 17-year-olds the vote, as he took questions from teenagers.

The Prime Minister met students from Liverpool to answer their questions ahead of the Labour’s party conference in the city.

Speaking at the Liverpool Echo newspaper’s offices, Sir Keir was asked if he would consider legalising cannabis.

“No, I’m afraid not. What answer did you want me to give?” he replied.

Sir Keir then asked the students to put their hands up if they would support legalising cannabis.

He joked: “There’s probably a few hands that would have gone up if the cameras weren’t here.

“But, no, we’re not going down that route.”

Read more: Keir Starmer unveils Britain's Digital ID card system insisting that it will make borders 'more secure'

Read more: Labour restores whip to two-child benefit cap rebels McDonnell and Begum