Sir Keir Starmer is considering sending minehunting drones to unblock Iran’s stranglehold over a key oil shipping route, as Donald Trump called for allied warships to protect tankers in the region.

Tehran is currently blockading the narrow sea passage out of the Persian Gulf, stemming the flow from the Middle East and pushing up energy prices across the globe.

There have also been growing concerns that Iran has starting placing sea mines in the strait to frustrate shipping.

Military chiefs are now considering the deployment of minehunting drones to deal with that threat, it is understood.

The minehunting drones could be deployed from the Royal Navy’s Mine and Threat Exploitation Group, which is currently in the Middle East, according to The Sunday Times.

It is not known how many drones are in service and which could be deployed, the newspaper said.

Interceptor drones, made in the UK for Ukraine to use against Russia, could also be used against Iran’s aerial Shahed drones, according to The Sundy Telegraph.

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