The Prime Minister again refused to be drawn into involving the UK in the conflict, stating it isn't in the country's "national interest"

Starmer speaking on the Middle East in the House of Commons on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to form "closer economic relationships" with European governments in response to the US-Iran war.

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The Prime Minister spoke of the importance of strengthening bonds between allies on the continent because "Brexit did deep damage to the economy." Speaking in the Commons, he said: "Britain has been buffeted by crises for decades now, from the 2008 financial crash through austerity, Brexit, Covid, the war that still rages in Ukraine, and the disastrous premiership of Liz Truss. "The response each time has been to try to return to the status quo, a status quo that manifestly failed working people who saw their living standards flatline and their public services decimated. Read more: Trump warns Iranian naval ships approaching US blockade will be 'eliminated' as Starmer leads effort to restore navigation through Strait of Hormuz Read more: Reeves: Mini nuclear reactor deal ‘more important than ever’ amid Iran crisis

"So this time, Britain’s response must and will be different to reflect the changing world that we live in." The conflict in the Middle East has seen energy bills for UK consumers soar as a result of the closure of the key Hormuz shipping strait, through which 20 per cent of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas is transported. The Prime Minister added the UK’s response would mean "a closer economic relationship with our European allies because Brexit did deep damage to the economy." He continued: "The opportunities we now have to strengthen our security and cut the cost of living are simply too big to ignore." Sir Keir also doubled down on his promise to "make Britain energy independent," warning that bill-payers are "fed up with international events beyond their control pushing up their energy bills."

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the UK for not getting more involved in the war. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir told the Commons that "oil and gas will be part of our energy mix for decades to come." He added: "But we do not set the global price for oil and gas, and households across the country are fed up with international events beyond their control pushing up their energy bills, and I stand with them on that. "So we will go further and faster on our mission to make Britain energy independent, because that is the only way we get off the fossil fuel rollercoaster and take control of our energy bills.” Sir Keir has repeatedly said the UK would resist involving itself in the conflict, which has drawn strong criticism from President Donald Trump.

The PM also doubled down on his promise to "make Britain energy independent.". Picture: Alamy