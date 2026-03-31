Sir Keir Starmer, with BP CEO appointee Meg O'Neill (left) and Major General Richard Cantrill, Commander Operations (Royal Navy). Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Sir Keir Starmer will chair an emergency Cobra meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where senior ministers will discuss the economic impact of the Iran war.

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The Prime Minister said he will hold the crisis talks to “make sure that everything that we need to have in place, everything is monitored and audited properly”. It comes after Sir Keir told business chiefs in Downing Street on Monday that it must be a “joint effort” to tackle the impact of the war, saying the Government "can’t do it on its own". Read more: Starmer says UK working on 'viable plan' for Strait of Hormuz in meeting with fuel bosses over Middle East war Read more: Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Iran's energy facilities if peace talks fail

Bosses from energy, shipping and banking firms were invited to Number 10 to discuss Iran’s ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty

Bosses from energy, shipping and banking firms were invited to Number 10 to discuss Iran’s ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted a vital shipping route for the oil and gas industry. The crisis has pushed up prices and caused economic uncertainty around the world. Representatives from firms like Shell and BP, shipping giant Maersk, maritime insurance specialist Lloyd’s of London and banks HSBC and Goldman Sachs were told that the Government is working on a “viable plan” for the Strait of Hormuz. On tackling the economic impact of the crisis, Sir Keir told the executives: “The Government can’t do it on its own. You can’t do it on your own. “We’re going to have to work together on this.” Meanwhile, Chancellor Rachel Reeves met with G7 finance and energy ministers on Monday to consider ways to respond to the economic hit of the crisis in the Middle East. Alongside Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, Ms Reeves attended the virtual meeting of ministers from the G7, which consists of the UK, US, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. Writing on X after the meeting, Ms Reeves said: “At today’s G7 talks with Bank of England (governor) Andrew Bailey and Ed Miliband, I reiterated the need for a swift resolution in the Middle East. “This is not our war and we won’t be drawn into it, but its economic impacts are global – we must work with partners to strengthen resilience.”

The Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Alamy