Listen back to your calls with Nick Ferrari after Keir Starmer's speech on Trump, Greenland, and the US President's tariffs.

The Prime Minister has described President Trump's threats of a trade war as "completely wrong", in an emergency speech over Greenland.

Speaking to the nation from Downing Street on Monday, Sir Keir said: "The UK and the US are close allies and close partners.

"That relationship matters profoundly, not just to our security but to the prosperity and the stability that people here depend upon.

"Under President Trump, as under previous presidents, we are determined to keep that relationship strong, constructive and focused on results."

Read more: Trump’s trade war threats ‘completely wrong’, says Starmer in emergency speech over Greenland