The future of transatlantic ties is also the focus of discussions as Europe grapples with antagonism from US President Donald Trump’s White House

Sir Keir Starmer said the UK and Europe "depend on each other.". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the UK and Europe need each other for security as he was warned of a "world in trouble' during a meeting with leaders across the continent.

The Prime Minister met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a summit at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, where he said: "There’s no UK security without European security. "There’s no European security without UK security. So we have to work together." His German counterpart Mr Merz told the meeting: "So we are facing the world in trouble, and now it’s important to keep the Europeans together, and the Europeans include the UK." Read more: UK to spend £400 million on new hypersonic missiles to boost European security Read more: Europe must break free from US defence reliance as UK pumps £500m into Ukraine, warns defence chief

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Freidrich Merz at the Munich Security Conference in Munich. Picture: Alamy

The discussion came after both leaders earlier met Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and other European leaders to discuss efforts to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia as the four-year anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion nears. The future of transatlantic ties is also the focus of discussions as Europe grapples with antagonism from US President Donald Trump’s White House. The US delegation is being led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who pointed to a “new era in geopolitics” before his arrival. Elaborating on his point of keeping Europeans together, Mr Merz added: It’s not just the European Union. "This is also the United Kingdom. It’s also Norway, and we are reaching out even to Canada, a country which is now really willing to cooperate with the Europeans more than ever before." Sir Keir was seated next to Mr Rubio at the Ukraine meeting, although the US politician had not arrived by the time the press left the room for the private talks to commence. Leaders from France, Denmark, Nato, the European Council, the European Commission and other countries were also present. The conference is being held at a time when the US’s commitment to Nato has been called into question. Tensions flared over Mr Trump’s recent threat to take over Greenland from Nato partner Denmark. US vice-president JD Vance’s criticism of European countries, including the UK, over free speech and immigration last year set the tone for a dramatic deterioration in relations.

As always, a substantive meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark @Statsmin.



I spoke about our diplomatic efforts to achieve a reliable peace, and we discussed all current issues related to our country’s European integration.



I am grateful to Mette and Denmark… pic.twitter.com/D8HMfPwYLU — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 13, 2026

Speaking after the gathering, Mr Zelenskyy said his country is "counting on" European and US allies’ support to rebuild its energy infrastructure, which has been under attack from Russia. The Ukrainian president wrote on X: "The main focus was on the situation in our energy sector and our reconstruction. "Ukraine will prepare and send partners a list of needs to support our energy infrastructure and military capabilities. We are counting on their support. Attention was also given to security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe. "We also discussed our diplomatic work and the importance of assistance to Ukraine.“Support for the Purl initiative must continue, and the full potential of the Safe instrument for joint weapons production with Ukraine must be realised."

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, attends a trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Freidrich Merz, not pictured, at the Munich Security Conference. Picture: Alamy