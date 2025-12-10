Downing Street said all the leaders agreed it was a “critical moment” for the future of Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic security

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz say farewell to Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Downing Street on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer and European allies have spoken to Donald Trump about Ukraine as “intensive work” continued on a peace plan.

Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, welcoming the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday. Picture: Alamy

"They agreed that this was a critical moment - for Ukraine, its people, and for shared security across the Euro-Atlantic region." The three European leaders met Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday in Downing Street for talks on proposals to end the war amid concerns that Washington's initial plan drew heavily on Russian war aims. Mr Zelensky's team is due to hand its latest peace proposals to United States negotiators, while a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" - the countries led by the UK and France prepared to support Ukraine and deter Russia if there is a ceasefire - will take place on Thursday.