Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions - as he faced Kemi Badenoch over Doyle's appointment to the House of Lords. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer was hit with a new vetting crisis today over his decision to appoint his former communications director, Matthew Doyle, to the House of Lords.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The introduction of Lord Matthew Doyle to the House of Lords, London, having been created Baron Doyle, of Great Barford in the County of Bedfordshire. Picture: Alamy

Lord Doyle's elevation to the House of Lords has raised fresh questions about the Prime Minister’s judgment amid claims his former aide’s friendship with Morton was public knowledge when his appointment was confirmed. Speaking on Tuesday, Lord Doyle said: “I want to apologise for my past association with Sean Morton. "His offences were vile and I completely condemn the actions for which he was rightly convicted. My thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted by these crimes." The PMQs exchange - the first since a Labour leadership crisis saw the PM cling to power with the backing of senior ministers - saw Starmer insist that he is "fighting to change our country" during the fiery Commons exchange. But he was met with widespread condemnation from the opposition, with Sir Ed Davey insisting Starmer had showed a “catastrophic lack of judgment”. The Liberal Democrats leader told the Commons: “To appoint one paedophile supporter cannot be excused as ‘misfortune’. “To appoint two shows a catastrophic lack of judgment.”

Speaking from the dispatch box on Wednesday, Ms Badenoch was also seen to take a swipe at the PM's claims he'd "never lost a fight" as he attempted to cling on to his job as Labour leader. "He tells everyone he’s never lost a fight - it’s because he’s never stepped into the ring," Badenoch insisted. "He's throwing everyone under the bus except himself," she continued, accusing the PM of "trying to save his own skin" in what she called an "established pattern of behaviour". Despite the apology, the Labour Party's chairwoman has called for Lord Doyle to be stripped of his peerage over his ties to Morton. Anna Turley suggested Lord Doyle had not told the truth before being elevated to the Lords. Wales’s First Minister Eluned Morgan told LBC today she hopes there will be a "culture shift" in No10 following the Mandelson scandal. She said: “I've never been a big fan of Mandelson. “I don't think he holds the kind of values that I hold dear. “You know, he seems to be in awe of people with money. You know, those are not the kind of people generally who are attracted to serve the Labour Party. “So clearly, you know, Keir has admitted he made a mistake in appointing him, that he didn't have the full facts in front of him. “But look, the key thing for me is we've got to get back to focusing on those women who suffered and the misogyny. The language in those email exchanges is, frankly horrific. “I mean, it's just shocking that that is going on in this day and age and it's amongst the rich and powerful men. And that has to be stopped. That has to be stopped. I genuinely don't think Keir Starmer is someone who would endorse anything like that. He has always been a champion of women's rights.” In a speech on Turesday, the PM insisted he would "never walk away from the country I love".