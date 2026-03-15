The Prime Minister will address the nation on Monday as fears grow over spiralling energy bills

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will deliver a press conference pledging his support for "thousands" of households. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer is set to treat families struggling with the cost-of-living as his "first priority" amid the energy price spike caused by the Middle East war.

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The Prime Minister will unveil new measures aimed at easing the burden on thousands of households as fuel prices continue to surge. In a press conference on Monday, Sir Keir is expected to say: "It's moments like this that tell you what a Government is about. "My answer is clear. Whatever challenges lie ahead, this Government will always support working people. "That is my first instinct, my first priority, to help you with the cost of living through this crisis." Read more: Starmer holds phone call with Trump to discuss 'importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz' Read more: Iran's new Supreme Leader 'flown to Moscow for leg surgery after Putin offer' as speculation grows on his condition

Rachel Reeves and Ed Miliband during a roundtable with petrol retailers and energy suppliers. Picture: Alamy

Plans set out are expected to include helping people who use heating oil to warm their homes. The announcement is set to come after Chancellor Rachel Reeves said Treasury officials have "found the money" to help the 1.5 million households relying on heating oil. The fuel is not protected by the energy price cap and its price per litre has doubled as a result of the stranglehold on oil leaving the Middle East since the US-Israeli war with Iran began. The Labour leader is also expected to raise concerns about claims that suppliers of heating oil have cancelled orders and then jacked up prices. It comes days after Reeves and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband met oil firm bosses and forecourt operators to warn them against profiteering. However, representatives of the petrol station industry had threatened to pull out of the meeting because of "inflammatory language" from ministers.

The Government is preparing "for all eventualities" if they need to act on energy prices, Mr Miliband said. Picture: LBC

Speaking to LBC on Sunday, Mr Miliband said the Government is preparing "for all eventualities" if they need to act on energy prices. He told Lewis Goodall on Sunday that despite the volatile situation, Labour would not reconsider the policy of refusing to allow new exploration licences for oil and gas in the North Sea. Mr Miliband said: "We said in our manifesto we'd keep existing oil and gas fields open for their lifetimes, and we wouldn't issue new exploration licences on existing oil and gas fields. "We've not only done that, but we've introduced so-called tiebacks to existing fields. So that's some new production in adjacent. And that was welcomed by the industry. "New exploration licences won't cut the price." In his press conference on Monday, Sir Keir will say: "I will not tolerate companies trying to exploit this crisis to make money from working people. "If the companies have broken the law, there will be legal action." He will also insist that de-escalation of the conflict is the quickest way to reduce cost-of-living pressures for the British public. On the war, he will say: "We will continue to work towards a swift resolution of the situation in the Middle East because there is no question that ending the war is the quickest way to reduce the cost of living."