Around 100 Labour MPs have called on Sir Keir to resign, amid the expectation that he will be replaced as leader of the Labour Party by newly elected MP for Makerfield, Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham speaks as he celebrates his victory in yesterday's Makerfield by-election, at Ashton Town Football Club, on June 19. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer isn't being pushed out of Number 10 by Andy Burnham, but by a fear amongst the Labour Party of Nigel Farage and Reform, a Labour peer has said.

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As the debate rumbles on about whether the Prime Minister should step down from his role, Baroness Harriet Harman told Lewis Goodall on LBC that Sir Keir is not the person to "coalesce the anti-Reform voter coalition". Around 100 Labour MPs have called on Sir Keir to resign, amid the expectation that he will be replaced as leader of the Labour Party by newly elected MP for Makerfield Andy Burnham, who is expected to launch a leadership challenge against the Prime Minister. Reform's candidate Rob Kenyon faced a bitter defeat by the former Mayor of Greater Manchester in Thursday's by-election, in what has led Baroness Harman to call Mr Burnham the "Reform voter whisperer". Read more: Starmer faces ultimatum: Quit by Tuesday or be humiliated Read more: 'It's over Keir': Labour grandee Alan Johnson calls on PM to go as he claims only Andy Burnham can 'restore trust'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer talks with local residents as he visits a housing development in north-west London on June 19, 2026. Picture: Peter MACDIARMID / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

She told LBC: "What has gripped the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) from the left, right through the centre to the right, is a fear of Reform. "And in a way, it's not Andy Burnham that is pushing Keir Starmer out of Number 10, it's Nigel Farage. "What Andy Burnham has now shown himself to be is a Reform voter whisperer. "He's been able to bring together the coalition of anti-Reform voters, and I think clearly there isn't a majority for Reform, but what there needs to be is a Labour leader who can coalesce that majority. "And I think the PLP believe, after Gorton, after Caerphilly, that Keir Starmer is not the person to coalesce the anti-Reform voter coalition."

Reform UK Candidate Rob Kenyon and the leader of the Reform UK Nigel Farage pose for a photograph. Picture: Loannis Alexopoulos/Anadolu via Getty Images