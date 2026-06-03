The PM said that Mr Farage's calls for rage following the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak were "unforgivable"

Starmer and Farage came face to face at PMQs on Wednesday. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

A furious Sir Keir Starmer has accused Nigel Farage of 'exploiting' the death of Henry Nowak and 'appealing for rage' in a fiery exchange during PMQs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

"I'm really shocked that he pretends to have respect for Henry's family and then acts in this way. They are a grieving family. "The grieving family have asked us not to respond in the way... they make a simple pledge to us as human beings to please not exploit that. 'His response has been to appeal for rage. Rage. "That's his response to a father who has lost his son and asked this not to happen. To do it when the family are expressly saying please don't is unforgiveable. It shows exactly who he is." Henry Nowak's father Mark has urged for his son's death not "to be used to create further division, hatred or tension".