The Prime Minister is expected to attend Bastille Day celebrations

Prime Minister Keir Starmer poses for a photograph as he arrives for a dinner of the Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine at The Elysee Presidential Palace. Picture: Ludovic MARIN / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer will continue his final visit to France as Prime Minister on Tuesday after Andy Burnham was effectively confirmed as his successor.

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The Prime Minister is expected to attend Bastille Day celebrations alongside other world leaders in Paris, where troops from the Grenadier Guards will march alongside the French Garde Republicaine. The celebrations follow Sir Keir’s final “coalition of the willing” summit on Monday, at which fellow leaders Emmanuel Macron, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz paid tribute to his impact on the world stage. French President Mr Macron told Sir Keir that “we owe you a lot, Prime Minister”, while Mr Merz, the German Chancellor, said he would “phone you occasionally to get your opinion on this or that”. Read more: Police under fire over Widdecombe terror investigation after initially insisting killing was 'not political' Read more: 'This man should not be in the UK': Home Secretary won't rule out deal with Pakistan to have grooming gang leader deported

Coalition of the Willing on July 13, 2026 in Paris. Picture: dpa/Alamy Live News

Mr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President, thanked Sir Keir for his “constant, steadfast support”, which the Prime Minister said would continue under his successor. That successor is now guaranteed to be Andy Burnham, the former Greater Manchester mayor, who secured the backing of 349 Labour MPs on Monday. With only 54 Labour MPs yet to nominate someone for the leadership, it is now mathematically impossible for another candidate to secure the 81 supporters necessary to mount a late challenge to succeed Sir Keir. But Mr Burnham will only be officially confirmed as the new leader on Friday, and will formally take over from Sir Keir three days later on July 20.