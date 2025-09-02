The PM told the force to concentrate on tackling serious crime after the writer was arrested by five armed officers after he arrived at Heathrow Airport following a flight from Arizona. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

Sir Keir Starmer slammed the Metropolitan Police after officers arrested Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan over a series of social media posts.

The Prime Minister told the force to focus on tackling serious crime after the Irish writer was arrested by five armed officers upon arriving at Heathrow Airport following a flight from Arizona. Mr Linehan, 57, said he was arrested immediately after stepping off the plane and escorted to a private area where he was told he was “under arrest for three tweets”. In response, a Downing Street spokesperson said police should be concentrating on issues that “matter most to their communities”. He said: "This is an operational matter for the police, but the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary have been clear about what their priorities on crime and policing are: that’s tackling antisocial behaviour, shoplifting and street crime as well as reducing serious violent crime such as knife crime and violence against women." Mr Linehan later shared the tweets that he was arrested for. One read: “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.”

Another was a picture of a trans rally with the caption: “A photo you can smell.” The third was a follow up to this tweet which said: “I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. F*** em.” He said he was questioned and released with a bail condition that he must not go on X. Mr Linehan also said that after being checked by a nurse while in custody, his blood pressure had reached 'stroke territory', and he was escorted to A&E where he spent eight hours under observation. Describing his arrest on his blog, Linehan wrote: "The moment I stepped off the plane at Heathrow, five armed police officers were waiting. Read more: Hotel migrants face being moved to warehouses as government explores 'industrial sites' in crackdown Read more: Tube passengers forced to walk through tunnels after being stuck on train for three hours "Not one, not two—five. They escorted me to a private area and told me I was under arrest for three tweets. "I was arrested at an airport like a terrorist, locked in a cell like a criminal, taken to hospital because the stress nearly killed me, and banned from speaking online—all because I made jokes that upset some psychotic crossdressers. "To me, this proves one thing beyond doubt: the UK has become a country that is hostile to freedom of speech, hostile to women, and far too accommodating to the demands of violent, entitled, abusive men who have turned he police into their personal goon squad."

