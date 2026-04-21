Several attacks targeting the Jewish community have taken place across the capital in recent weeks, with an eighth arrest linked to an alleged drone incident targeting the Israeli embassy.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to tackle anti-Semitism. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged an unrelenting fight against anti-Semitism after seven more people were arrested amid a spate of arson attacks on Jewish sites.

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The Prime Minister warned "perpetrators will feel the full force of the law" in his crackdown on terror and anti-Semitism after further arrests were made following attacks on multiple synagogues across north London. Taking to X, the PM said: “We won’t relent in our fight against antisemitism and terror. Any perpetrators will feel the full force of the law.” It came just minutes after Counter Terrorism Police (CTP) probing a spate of recent attacks across London confirmed that seven arrests were made in the past 48 hours. It said those detained have been arrested as part of a proactive investigation into alleged conspiracy to commit arson. Police confirmed that the arrests are linked to an alleged plot to attack a venue linked to the Jewish community. The force added that the "specific target or venue is not known". Read more: Teenage boy charged with arson over synagogue attack Read more: It’s an epidemic of anti-Jewish hate, warns head of attacked synagogue’s charity

Police are hunting two suspects following attempted arson attack on north London synagogue. Picture: LBC

The seven arrests follow a string of arson attacks across London - including several attacks targeting synagogues across the capital. A further arrest overnight saw a 39-year-old man detained at an address in Ealing under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and taken into custody. Police have confirmed the arrest was connected to a counter-terror investigation after jars of a non-hazardous substance were discovered in Kensington Gardens, close to the Israeli embassy, on Friday. "As part of this investigation, a search is ongoing at a premises in east London," the force confirmed.

An attempted arson attack on Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow was the 4th antisemitic arson attack on the Jewish community in North West London in less than a month. Picture: Alamy

Among the seven arrested over the Jewish community plot, detectives from CTP London confirmed that three men, aged 24, 25 and 26, were detained in Harpenden shortly after 9pm on Sunday. The force confirmed all three were taken into custody before being released on bail. On Monday, a 25-year-old man was arrested in Stevenage, with a 26-year-old man, and two women, aged 50 and 59, also arrested in a car near Birmingham. All four individuals have all been taken to a London police station where they currently remain in custody.

Grab from PA video Police officers during a visit by Minister for Security Dan Jarvis to Finchley Reform Synagogue in north London following an attempted arson attack on the Jewish site on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Police statement following an attempted arson attack at Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow. The 4th antisemitic arson attack on the Jewish community in North West London in less than a month. Picture: Alamy

The incident close to the Israeli embassy saw a drone flown over Kensington Gardens in London, while four Jewish community ambulances were destroyed in an arson attack in Golders Green on March 23. Further attacks at a synagogue in Finchley and a former Jewish charity building in Hendon have also taken place in the past week. Police have also confirmed that a 17-year-old boy was charged with arson after an attack on a synagogue in north-west London earlier this week. Counter-terror officers have now arrested a total of 23 people since an attack targeting Jewish Community ambulances in Golders Green earlier this month.

The wrecks of the ambulances are taken away as two men have been arrested by counterterrorism detectives investigating the arson attack on volunteer-led ambulances run by the Jewish community in Golders Green. Picture: Alamy

Eight people have been charged with arson-related offences, while 13 people remain in custody or on bail under active police investigation. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, the Senior National Co-ordinator of Counter Terrorism Policing, said: “We’ve made very clear that we will be relentless in our pursuit of anyone involved in carrying out or planning these arson attacks. “Our message is clear, we will not tolerate this intimidation of our communities, and will pursue those responsible. One of our key lines of inquiry is whether criminal proxies – that is to say people being paid money to carry out a crime, are being used to commit any of these arsons. “While our investigations into this are still ongoing, my message to anyone even considering getting involved in this type of activity is this, the stakes are high and it is absolutely not worth the risk."

The whole of the park is cordoned off and has been closed since Friday morning, as police investigate whether items discarded near the Israeli embassy are linked to a video saying an attack on the embassy was planned. Picture: Alamy