Starmer vows 'unrelenting' fight against anti-Semitism as seven more arrested amid spate of arson attacks
Several attacks targeting the Jewish community have taken place across the capital in recent weeks, with an eighth arrest linked to an alleged drone incident targeting the Israeli embassy.
Sir Keir Starmer has pledged an unrelenting fight against anti-Semitism after seven more people were arrested amid a spate of arson attacks on Jewish sites.
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The Prime Minister warned "perpetrators will feel the full force of the law" in his crackdown on terror and anti-Semitism after further arrests were made following attacks on multiple synagogues across north London.
Taking to X, the PM said: “We won’t relent in our fight against antisemitism and terror. Any perpetrators will feel the full force of the law.”
It came just minutes after Counter Terrorism Police (CTP) probing a spate of recent attacks across London confirmed that seven arrests were made in the past 48 hours.
It said those detained have been arrested as part of a proactive investigation into alleged conspiracy to commit arson.
Police confirmed that the arrests are linked to an alleged plot to attack a venue linked to the Jewish community.
The force added that the "specific target or venue is not known".
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The seven arrests follow a string of arson attacks across London - including several attacks targeting synagogues across the capital.
A further arrest overnight saw a 39-year-old man detained at an address in Ealing under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and taken into custody.
Police have confirmed the arrest was connected to a counter-terror investigation after jars of a non-hazardous substance were discovered in Kensington Gardens, close to the Israeli embassy, on Friday.
"As part of this investigation, a search is ongoing at a premises in east London," the force confirmed.
Among the seven arrested over the Jewish community plot, detectives from CTP London confirmed that three men, aged 24, 25 and 26, were detained in Harpenden shortly after 9pm on Sunday.
The force confirmed all three were taken into custody before being released on bail.
On Monday, a 25-year-old man was arrested in Stevenage, with a 26-year-old man, and two women, aged 50 and 59, also arrested in a car near Birmingham.
All four individuals have all been taken to a London police station where they currently remain in custody.
The incident close to the Israeli embassy saw a drone flown over Kensington Gardens in London, while four Jewish community ambulances were destroyed in an arson attack in Golders Green on March 23.
Further attacks at a synagogue in Finchley and a former Jewish charity building in Hendon have also taken place in the past week.
Police have also confirmed that a 17-year-old boy was charged with arson after an attack on a synagogue in north-west London earlier this week.
Counter-terror officers have now arrested a total of 23 people since an attack targeting Jewish Community ambulances in Golders Green earlier this month.
Eight people have been charged with arson-related offences, while 13 people remain in custody or on bail under active police investigation.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, the Senior National Co-ordinator of Counter Terrorism Policing, said: “We’ve made very clear that we will be relentless in our pursuit of anyone involved in carrying out or planning these arson attacks.
“Our message is clear, we will not tolerate this intimidation of our communities, and will pursue those responsible. One of our key lines of inquiry is whether criminal proxies – that is to say people being paid money to carry out a crime, are being used to commit any of these arsons.
“While our investigations into this are still ongoing, my message to anyone even considering getting involved in this type of activity is this, the stakes are high and it is absolutely not worth the risk."
“When we identify you, we will seek to prosecute you. This will include considering offences under the National Security Act which comes with a significant sentence and lifetime restrictions," they continued.
“We will not rest until all those responsible for these acts are held to full account.
" 'As well as making arrests, Counter Terrorism Policing resources have also been deployed in north west London to support the significant Met police operation to help deter further attacks and provide reassurance to Jewish places of worship and businesses.'
“I would like to thank our communities for their support as we investigate these crimes, and would urge the public to be alert to anything which doesn’t feel right and report it to us.”