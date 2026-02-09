Speaking to staff at Downing Street today, the PM said we must “go forward from here” and prove that politics can be a “force for good”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to fight on as he faces mounting pressure amid the Mandelson scandal. Picture: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to fight on as he faces pressure over the Mandelson scandal after several of his top aides quit in quick successsion.

Speaking to staff at Downing Street today, the PM said we must “go forward from here” and prove that politics can be a “force for good”. "I believe it can. I believe it is. We go forward from here. "We go with confidence as we continue changing the country,” he added. It comes as Sir Keir fights for his position amid calls to resign due to the growing furore over Peter Mandelson. In the latest blow for the prime minister, his Director of Communications Tim Allan quit on Monday. Read more: Pressure mounts over Keir Starmer’s future as second top aide quits Read more: Who is Morgan McSweeney? Starmer’s election 'mastermind' at heart of Mandelson row

Starmer's Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney quit on Sunday. Picture: Shutterstock

Director of Communications Tim Allan stepped down earlier this morning. Picture: Shutterstock

Mr Allan said today: “I have decided to stand down to allow a new No10 team to be built. I wish the PM and his team every success.” He is Keir Starmer’s third director of comms and was only appointed a few months ago. Mr Allan was appointed Downing Street’s executive director of communications at the start of September under Sir Keir’s attempted “reset” at No 10. Kemi Badenoch told LBC this morning: “Tim Allen only came in in September. He was in the job three months and he's already leaving. That does not give you any confidence that Number 10 is being well run. "The Prime Minister is in office, not in power. If he can't do the job, then he should step aside and let someone else do it.” She added that it is only a matter of time before Sir Keir is no longer prime minister. “I have said it's a matter of when, not if,” she said. “When, I don't know. That is up to Labour MPs. I made an offer to them last week. If they want to hold a confidence vote, they should come to my whip’s office. "I'm the only person who can trigger that as Leader of the Opposition. But the big issue is that the country is not being governed. I'm worried about people like the ones I've been talking to you this morning here in this pub. "They need help. The economy is going backwards, unemployment is increasing. The government is not focused on their issues, only on their internal psychodrama.” Mr Allen's resignation comes just one day after his top aide Morgan McSweeney quit.

Peter Mandelson has come under fire for his relationship with American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: US Department of Justice