Starmer vows to fight on amid Mandelson scandal after top aides quit
Speaking to staff at Downing Street today, the PM said we must “go forward from here” and prove that politics can be a “force for good”.
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to fight on as he faces pressure over the Mandelson scandal after several of his top aides quit in quick successsion.
"I believe it can. I believe it is. We go forward from here.
"We go with confidence as we continue changing the country,” he added.
It comes as Sir Keir fights for his position amid calls to resign due to the growing furore over Peter Mandelson.
In the latest blow for the prime minister, his Director of Communications Tim Allan quit on Monday.
Mr Allan said today: “I have decided to stand down to allow a new No10 team to be built. I wish the PM and his team every success.”
He is Keir Starmer’s third director of comms and was only appointed a few months ago.
Mr Allan was appointed Downing Street’s executive director of communications at the start of September under Sir Keir’s attempted “reset” at No 10.
Kemi Badenoch told LBC this morning: “Tim Allen only came in in September. He was in the job three months and he's already leaving. That does not give you any confidence that Number 10 is being well run.
"The Prime Minister is in office, not in power. If he can't do the job, then he should step aside and let someone else do it.”
She added that it is only a matter of time before Sir Keir is no longer prime minister.
“I have said it's a matter of when, not if,” she said.
“When, I don't know. That is up to Labour MPs. I made an offer to them last week. If they want to hold a confidence vote, they should come to my whip’s office.
"I'm the only person who can trigger that as Leader of the Opposition. But the big issue is that the country is not being governed. I'm worried about people like the ones I've been talking to you this morning here in this pub.
"They need help. The economy is going backwards, unemployment is increasing. The government is not focused on their issues, only on their internal psychodrama.”
Mr Allen's resignation comes just one day after his top aide Morgan McSweeney quit.
The latest release of the so-called Epstein Files by the US government detailed Mandelson’s relationship with the convicted sex offender, including email exchanges about fiscal policy during the 2008 financial crash.
McSweeney, who is widely seen as Sir Keir's right-hand man, admitted he advised the Prime Minister to appoint Mandelson, despite his very public links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Sir Keir has also come under fire for admitting he knew Mandelson had links to the sex offender, but stressed that he "lied repeatedly" about the extent of their relationship.
The PM is expected to meet with Labour MPs on Monday to garner support and move on from the scandal over Mandelson's ties to Epstein.
The party's backbenchers are expected to tell Starmer he should quit, given that he made the final decision on appointing Mandelson. Kim Johnson, the MP for Liverpool Riverside, told the Telegraph that Mr McSweeney’s resignation would “not protect the PM – his position is untenable”.
Ian Byrne, the MP for Liverpool West, said: “The PM must now reflect honestly on his own position and ask whether, for the good of the country and the Labour Party, he should follow McSweeney’s lead.”
This is a breaking story. More to follow.