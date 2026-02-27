The Prime Minister met with local party members in London today. Picture: PA

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to "keep on fighting" following his party's overnight Gorton & Denton by-election defeat.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes as Angela Rayner branded Labour's Gorton & Denton by-election defeat a 'wake up call' for the party following their overnight loss to Zack Polanski's Greens. The Greater Manchester seat has long been seen as a Labour stronghold, having been controlled by the party for nearly 100 years. In the wake of the result, Angela Rayner insisted the time had come for her party to "reflect" as the former Deputy Prime Minister issued a call to arms, insisting the party needs "to be braver". Winning the Greater Manchester seat with 14,980 votes, the Greens came in ahead of Reform UK's Matt Goodwin in second with 10,578 - a Green majority of 4,402. The result places mounting pressure on the shoulders of Sir Keir Starmer, with the Prime Minister's position looking increasingly precarious following the Labour vote collapse.

This result must be a wake up call. It’s time to really listen - and to reflect.



Voters want the change that we promised - and they voted for.



If we want to unrig the system, if we want to make the change we were sent into Government to make, we have to be braver.



A labour… — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) February 27, 2026

"This result must be a wake up call. It’s time to really listen - and to reflect," she wrote in a post on X. "Voters want the change that we promised - and they voted for. If we want to unrig the system, if we want to make the change we were sent into Government to make, we have to be braver. "A labour agenda that puts people first. That’s what all of us across our movement need to rededicate ourselves to this morning." Labour in-fighting saw Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham blocked by the party from running in the by-election by a Labour committee. Burnham was blocked from standing after failing to gain the required permission from the NEC to run as Labour's candidate, with the 10-person panel voting eight to one against him. It comes as Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the result was a protest as often happens during a by-election, labelling it "a repository for the anti-Reform vote". "I’m not going to be drawn into pontificating on an Andy Burnham candidacy," she continued.

Hannah Spencer wins Gorton and Denton by-election for the Green Party. She was greeted by Zack Polanski the Green's leader and took selfies with him. Matt Goodwin ReformUK. Picture: Alamy