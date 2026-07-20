Sir Keir Starmer has wished Andy Burnham every success and offered him his full support.

Britain gets a new Prime Minister on Monday. Stay with the LBC app for full live coverage as Andy Burnham takes the keys to Downing Street

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer has given his final address as Prime Minister as he "passes the baton" to Andy Burnham.

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Speaking outside 10 Downing Street on Monday morning, Sir Keir said he goes with grace and with a smile as he stands down. Sir Keir will now go to visit King Charles to offer his formal resignation and "close the book" on his time as Prime Minister. He came out of the doors of Number 10 with his wife, Victoria, to loud applause from the fellow MPs and staff that had gathered outside. Read more: Burnham’s ‘sadness’ as dad’s dementia means he does not know his son will be PM Read more: LIVE: Andy Burnham to become Britain's seventh PM in a decade when he takes over from Sir Keir Starmer

Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

Reflecting on his time as Labour leader, Sir Keir said he took party from an historic defeat in 2019, changed it so it was fit to face the country and won a landslide General Election in 2024. "It has been the privilege of my life to serve you and this great country as Prime Minister," he said. Sir Keir said he is confident that he is leaving the country in a better position than he found it when he took over, pointing to work on lifting children out of poverty, bringing down immigration and enhancing the country's international reputation. He said the thing that he will take away, the most "humbling" aspect of the job, is the "immeasurable acts of resolve, grit, decency and compassion, from people who serve our county". Sir Keir also made reference to the country's unwavering support for Ukraine, and warned against succumbing to those who wish to divide us. He finished off his speech by wishing Mr Burnham every success and pledged his full support. Sir Keir thanked his family, his team and staff, and all his supporters, as well as the British people for the "opportunity to serve". “I go with good grace, I go with a smile, and I go proud of everything that we have achieved," he said.

Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer hugs Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy