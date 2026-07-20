'My work is done', says Starmer as he makes final address as Prime Minister
Sir Keir Starmer has wished Andy Burnham every success and offered him his full support.
Britain gets a new Prime Minister on Monday. Stay with the LBC app for full live coverage as Andy Burnham takes the keys to Downing Street
Sir Keir Starmer has given his final address as Prime Minister as he "passes the baton" to Andy Burnham.
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Speaking outside 10 Downing Street on Monday morning, Sir Keir said he goes with grace and with a smile as he stands down.
Sir Keir will now go to visit King Charles to offer his formal resignation and "close the book" on his time as Prime Minister.
He came out of the doors of Number 10 with his wife, Victoria, to loud applause from the fellow MPs and staff that had gathered outside.
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Reflecting on his time as Labour leader, Sir Keir said he took party from an historic defeat in 2019, changed it so it was fit to face the country and won a landslide General Election in 2024.
"It has been the privilege of my life to serve you and this great country as Prime Minister," he said.
Sir Keir said he is confident that he is leaving the country in a better position than he found it when he took over, pointing to work on lifting children out of poverty, bringing down immigration and enhancing the country's international reputation.
He said the thing that he will take away, the most "humbling" aspect of the job, is the "immeasurable acts of resolve, grit, decency and compassion, from people who serve our county".
Sir Keir also made reference to the country's unwavering support for Ukraine, and warned against succumbing to those who wish to divide us.
He finished off his speech by wishing Mr Burnham every success and pledged his full support.
Sir Keir thanked his family, his team and staff, and all his supporters, as well as the British people for the "opportunity to serve".
“I go with good grace, I go with a smile, and I go proud of everything that we have achieved," he said.
Mr Burnham hinted at tax cuts as part of a package of measures to ease the cost-of-living pressures facing households as he prepared to take office.
He highlighted the issue in an attempt to address critics who have claimed he wants to hike taxes.
He said that “frustration” about the five-year-long freeze in the tax-free income tax allowance of £12,570 had “lodged in my mind” during his campaign to win the Makerfield by-election.
“They’re just characterising me as a tax raiser,” he said. “Well, again, it’s never that simplistic, is it?”
Mr Burnham said he had a “10-year plan for the country” and “I think that’s what it needs”.
But he added: “I’m not saying that means I’m setting out to say I’m going to be here for 10 years. It’s more that we’re not in the right place structurally.”
In his first Downing Street speech – which he will deliver without the lectern used by previous prime ministers – he will promise to give people “breathing room” against the rising cost of living.
He will urge the country to be honest about the challenges it faces and call for “reflection and resolution”.
He will also say he is “acutely conscious” that the UK has had seven prime ministers in a little over 10 years, stressing the need for more stable and responsible politics and pledging to restore faith in government.