The award is presented to French civilians and military personal but also foreign citizens for "outstanding merit"

Emmanuel Macron welcoming Sir Keir Starmer ahead the Coalition Of The Willing Summit in Paris. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer has become the first British Prime Minister to be awarded France's highest honour for his work on the security of Europe and Ukraine.

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Sir Keir is the first serving British PM to receive the award. Picture: Alamy

The Legion d’honneur is awarded to French civilians and military personal, as well as some foreign citizens, for "outstanding merit". Presenting the honour, Macron said: "Prime Minister, dear Keir, I wanted to reiterate my gratitude and the gratitude of the French people, obviously for your years as a prime minister. "But I have to say, beyond that, for your personal leadership and your commitments for obviously your country, but the security of our Europe, Ukraine, the bilateral relationship, your decency. "I have to say, all the human qualities that we learn to appreciate, all those remain very important to all of us. "We found with you a very reliable and friendly partner." Sir Keir is the first serving British Prime Minister to receive the award, with other British recipients including Sir Sean Connery, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, and current Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh.

The Legion d’honneur is awarded to French civilians and military personal and foreign citizens, for "outstanding merit". Picture: Alamy