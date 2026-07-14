Starmer becomes first British PM to be awarded France's Legion d’honneur as Macron pays tribute to 'very reliable and friendly partner'
The award is presented to French civilians and military personal but also foreign citizens for "outstanding merit"
Sir Keir Starmer has become the first British Prime Minister to be awarded France's highest honour for his work on the security of Europe and Ukraine.
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The outgoing PM was presented the the Legion d’honneur by his counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who praised him for his "personal leadership" and "decency".
It came following a meeting between the leaders in Paris for the country's Bastille Day celebrations in what was one of Sir Keir's final engagements on the international stage before he is replaced by Andy Burnham.
During his final coalition of the willing summit on Monday, he joined Macron as well as Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Germany’s chancellor Friedrich Merz, who paid tribute to his role on the world stage.
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The Legion d’honneur is awarded to French civilians and military personal, as well as some foreign citizens, for "outstanding merit".
Presenting the honour, Macron said: "Prime Minister, dear Keir, I wanted to reiterate my gratitude and the gratitude of the French people, obviously for your years as a prime minister.
"But I have to say, beyond that, for your personal leadership and your commitments for obviously your country, but the security of our Europe, Ukraine, the bilateral relationship, your decency.
"I have to say, all the human qualities that we learn to appreciate, all those remain very important to all of us.
"We found with you a very reliable and friendly partner."
Sir Keir is the first serving British Prime Minister to receive the award, with other British recipients including Sir Sean Connery, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, and current Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh.
Several British soldiers have also received the award, including Second World War general Bernard Montgommer.
In 2014, France awarded the Legion d’honneur to all living veterans of D-Day and the 1944 campaign to liberate the country.
Mr Zelenskyy received the award from Mr Macron in 2023.
More controversially, the honour was also awarded to Vladimir Putin in 2006. Mr Macron has previously suggested stripping the Russian president of the award, but has not yet done so.