Sir Keir Starmer have vowed to cancel a fuel duty hike as concerns grow in the UK over the economic impact of the Middle East conflict.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has so far dismissed calls to cancel the planned fuel duty hike, which is due to come in at the end of autumn having been frozen to help drivers with the cost of living.

The premier faced questions on petrol prices during a fiery Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, telling MPs that the planned 5p increase would be "kept under review” until September.

But Sir Keir's latest comments suggest another possible U-turn may be on the way.

Asked by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch about the cost of fuel, Starmer responded: "We are not increasing the cost of petrol.

“We are absolutely clear about taking the measures that are necessary to deal with the impact of the conflict in Iran.

"We're dealing with that with other allies, we’re taking the necessary action. But the best thing that we can do is to work with others to de-escalate the situation."

He added: "Fuel duty is frozen. It is going to remain frozen until September. And we will keep the situation under review in light of what is happening in Iran."

The PM later said the Government was "looking carefully at the situation" as the US-Iran war rages on.

Fears over Britain being plunged into a further cost of living crisis have been growing after the price of oil rose by more than 20 per cent to above $100 a barrel and gas rose more than 50 per cent.

But Ms Reeves justified the increase, claiming the fuel duty was already 11p a litre below where they would have been under the plans of the previous Tory government.

Ms Badenoch and Sir Keir locked horns in a feisty PMQs debate, in which the Prime Minister accused her of being the "mother of all U-turns" with regard to whether the UK should be attacking Iran.