Sir Keir Starmer has chimed into a row over the purchase of four independently run cafes in leafy Hampstead Heath.

The CLC said Daisy Green will bring “upgraded menus, improved facilities and welcoming spaces”, and commit to affordability, sustainability and partnering with local suppliers.

The cafes at Parliament Hill Lido and Queen’s Park are run by Kentish Town couple Patrick Matthews and Emma Fernandez, as well as one in Highgate Wood, are also changing hands.

Daisy Green has been selected to run cafes at Queen’s Park, Golders Hill Park, Parliament Hill Lido and Parliament Hill Fields from spring 2026 by the City of London Corporation (CLC), which owns the land.

A decision to hand over four independently run cafes in Hampstead Heath, including one regularly visited by actor Benedict Cumberbatch, to a group of Australian-inspired eateries has provoked “outrage” within the community, campaigners say.

The Italian cafe at Parliament Hill Fields has been run by the D’Auria family for 45 years.

Breaking his silence on the row, the Prime Minister has signalled his support for the independently run cafes, which sit just outside his of his Holborn and St Pancras constituency.

He sent a letter of support, seen by the Ham and High, endorsed by Lido café operator Emma Fernandez.

Sir Keir’s constituency office said in the letter: "We are truly sorry to hear about the extent of the difficulties that you are your family are facing as a result of the retendering process."

However, his office added it wasn’t able to offer direct support given it was just outside of the Prime Minister’s constituency.

Patrick Matthews, who owns the Parliament Hill cafe, said it was “great” to have Sir Keir’s support.

“It's was great to hear that he's written on behalf of his constituents and we have also had great support from our MP Tulip Siddiq who raised the issue in a Parliamentary question last week," he told the Ham and High.

In 2016, a similar retendering process was attempted at Parliament Hill Cafe, but coffee chain Benugo dropped out of the takeover following protests backed by Sir Keir.

All current operators have been told they would have to give up their cafes by the end of January.

In December, actor Benedict Cumberbatch said: “We are deeply concerned by the decision to award a contract to a high-end chain.

“It is a massive oversight to forget the importance of family run cafes who are integral to the fabric of our community. We cannot let this happen.”

Prue Freeman, co-founder of Daisy Green, said the company is “delighted” to have been chosen.Ms Freeman said: “As an independent London-based business, we are proud of our long-standing support of local suppliers and charities, providing family-friendly activities, and running environmentally responsible operations.

“We want these cafes to remain welcoming spaces where everyone feels included and connected to these very special spaces.”