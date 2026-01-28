The Prime Minister has been accused of going “cap in hand to China” as the Liberal Democrats claimed his visit is to “ask for a trade deal on the promise of a super-embassy”

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to members of a business delegation during his visit to China. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer told British business leaders that they are "making history" as they touched down in China for the first visit by a Prime Minister in eight years.

A delegation of almost 60 representatives of British businesses and cultural institutions is accompanying the Prime Minister as he continues his efforts to build bridges with Beijing. Sir Keir is the first British Prime Minister to visit China since Theresa May in 2018. The intervening years saw a cooling of relations with China under the Conservatives, before Labour began re-engaging with a series of ministerial visits capped with Sir Keir’s trip. Addressing the 54 business figures in the lobby of their hotel in Beijing, the Prime Minister said: “They say eight days is a long time in politics, try eight years, because it’s eight years since a British prime minister stepped on Chinese soil. Read more: ‘Russia must end the bloodshed in Ukraine,’ Starmer tells Zelenskyy hours before strike on passenger train kills five Read more: Trump sends 'massive armada' of US ships including flagship aircraft carrier to Iran with threat of 'major destruction'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to members of a business delegation following his arrival to China, at a hotel in Beijing on January 28, 2026. Picture: Carl Court / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

“On this delegation, you’re making history. You’re part of the change that we’re bringing about. “That’s consistent with everything we’ve done in government, particularly internationally. “We are resolute about being outward-looking, about taking opportunities, about building relationships … and always being absolutely focused on our national interest.” The Prime Minister has been accused of going “cap in hand to China” as the Liberal Democrats claimed his visit is to “ask for a trade deal on the promise of a super-embassy”. Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper was referring to the Government’s decision last week to approve a vast new Chinese embassy in the heart of London, despite concerns it could be used for espionage and transnational repression. She raised the case of British national Jimmy Lai, 78, a pro-democracy campaigner who has been imprisoned in Hong Kong since 2020 and was convicted of sedition and conspiracy last year under Chinese-imposed national security laws.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives on January 28, 2026 in Beijing, China. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Ms Cooper said: “Whilst the Chinese regime still holds British citizen Jimmy Lai captive in prison, and whilst the Chinese regime continues to hunt down pro-democracy protesters on the streets of Britain with bounties on their heads, the British Prime Minister has gone cap in hand to China to ask for a trade deal on the promise of a super-embassy from which the Chinese regime will continue to spy on us.” Ms Cooper asked Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy to “name one single consequence that the Chinese regime will face if they do not stop their campaign of espionage and repression”. Responding, Mr Lammy said: “China matters and ignoring them would be a dereliction of duty. We will build a consistent, long-term and strategic approach, grounded in reality. “And that is what our allies do – President Trump, Macron, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Carney, all are visiting and engaging. We’ll cooperate where we can, and I’m sure in areas like climate, she would expect us to cooperate, and we will challenge in areas where we disagree.”

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is welcomed upon his arrival at an airport in Beijing. Picture: AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool