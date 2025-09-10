Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet the Israeli President in Downing Street on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog at Downing Street following strikes on Qatar targeting Hamas leaders.

The Prime Minister will meet with Mr Herzog on Wednesday to discuss "the end to the horrific suffering in Gaza, an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a step-up in humanitarian aid" to achieve peace in the wider region. It comes after Sir Keir condemned the attacks on the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday, where senior Hamas leaders were gathering to discuss the latest US-backed ceasefire proposal. The death toll following the "cowardly assassination attempt" has now risen to six - including the son of one of the leaders. Hamas said all of its leaders had survived the assault. It comes as US President Donald Trump was reportedly "not thrilled" by the strikes amid mounting international condemnation. Sir Keir posted on X: “I condemn Israel’s strikes on Doha, which violate Qatar’s sovereignty and risk further escalation across the region. Read more: Trump warning to Qatar 'too late' as Hamas leadership survive Israeli strikes on Doha Read more: How significant is Israel's attack on Qatar and should we be concerned?

President Donald Trump spoke to reporters near the White House, Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

“The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza," the PM said in a statement late on Tuesday. “This is the only solution towards long-lasting peace.” It comes as Trump told the waiting media in Washington that he was "not thrilled" by the situation. "It's not a good situation, but I will say this - we want the hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down today." He added: "I'm never surprised by anything, especially when it comes to the Middle East." It followed a social media post uploaded to his platform Truth Social, insisting the decision to attack Qatar was not taken by the US but Israeli Prime Minster, Benjamin Netanyahul He added that his administration had been notified of the attack by the US military intelligence, however, the military deemed it too late to stop the bombing,

This frame grab taken from an AFPTV footage shows smoke billowing after explosions in Qatar's capital Doha on September 9, 2025. Picture: Getty

In a phone call with the Emir of Qatar, Sir Keir also “gave his condolences for the death of a Qatari security officer killed in the attack”, according to a Downing Street readout. Israel’s military on Tuesday said it “conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation”, without mentioning Qatar. The Gulf state has hosted talks between Israel and Hamas in efforts to end the conflict triggered by Hamas’s deadly assault on Israel on October 7 2023. Prime Minister’s official spokesman earlier told reporters: “We’ve been clear that Hamas are a vile terrorist organisation responsible for an abhorrent attack on Israel on October 7, but we do not want to see a further escalation in violence which risks further destabilisation in the region.

Mr Herzog is travelling to the UK for a meeting at Downing Street. Picture: Getty