Starmer to host Israeli President in Downing Street after condemning Qatar strike
Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog at Downing Street following strikes on Qatar targeting Hamas leaders.
Listen to this article
The Prime Minister will meet with Mr Herzog on Wednesday to discuss "the end to the horrific suffering in Gaza, an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a step-up in humanitarian aid" to achieve peace in the wider region.
It comes after Sir Keir condemned the attacks on the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday, where senior Hamas leaders were gathering to discuss the latest US-backed ceasefire proposal.
The death toll following the "cowardly assassination attempt" has now risen to six - including the son of one of the leaders.
Hamas said all of its leaders had survived the assault.
It comes as US President Donald Trump was reportedly "not thrilled" by the strikes amid mounting international condemnation.
Sir Keir posted on X: “I condemn Israel’s strikes on Doha, which violate Qatar’s sovereignty and risk further escalation across the region.
Read more: Trump warning to Qatar 'too late' as Hamas leadership survive Israeli strikes on Doha
Read more: How significant is Israel's attack on Qatar and should we be concerned?
“The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza," the PM said in a statement late on Tuesday.
“This is the only solution towards long-lasting peace.”
It comes as Trump told the waiting media in Washington that he was "not thrilled" by the situation.
"It's not a good situation, but I will say this - we want the hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down today."
He added: "I'm never surprised by anything, especially when it comes to the Middle East."
It followed a social media post uploaded to his platform Truth Social, insisting the decision to attack Qatar was not taken by the US but Israeli Prime Minster, Benjamin Netanyahul
He added that his administration had been notified of the attack by the US military intelligence, however, the military deemed it too late to stop the bombing,
In a phone call with the Emir of Qatar, Sir Keir also “gave his condolences for the death of a Qatari security officer killed in the attack”, according to a Downing Street readout.
Israel’s military on Tuesday said it “conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation”, without mentioning Qatar.
The Gulf state has hosted talks between Israel and Hamas in efforts to end the conflict triggered by Hamas’s deadly assault on Israel on October 7 2023.
Prime Minister’s official spokesman earlier told reporters: “We’ve been clear that Hamas are a vile terrorist organisation responsible for an abhorrent attack on Israel on October 7, but we do not want to see a further escalation in violence which risks further destabilisation in the region.
“Our overarching priority is to see an end to the horrific suffering in Gaza, starting with an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a surge in humanitarian aid, leading to… peace for Israelis and Palestinians, peace in the wider region.”
Confirming Sir Keir's meeting with Mr Herzog, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister will be meeting the Israeli president, where he’ll raise the intolerable situation in Gaza, the action Israel must take to end the horrific suffering we’re witnessing. It cannot go on any longer.”
No 10 underlined Sir Keir’s “revulsion” at the suffering in Gaza, but did not repeat Health Secretary Wes Streeting’s calls for Mr Herzog to answer for alleged war crimes and ethnic cleansing committed by his country.
The Cabinet minister said earlier on Tuesday that Mr Herzog needs to explain how he believes the Israeli government can achieve its aim in Gaza “without genocide”.
The UK Government has stopped short of accusing Israel of genocide, saying it has not concluded that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is acting with the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”, the legal definition for the crime.
On Monday night, Sir Keir hosted Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Downing Street.
Mr Abbas welcomed Sir Keir’s pledge to recognise a Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York later this month if Israel does not change course.
Both leaders agreed there will be “absolutely no role” for Hamas in the future governance of Palestine, a Downing Street spokesman said.
“They discussed the intolerable situation in Gaza, and the Prime Minister reiterated the need for an urgent solution to end the horrific suffering and famine – starting with an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a huge surge in humanitarian aid.
“The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ongoing work with its partners on a long-term solution, which both leaders agreed is the only way to bring about enduring peace and stability for both Palestinians and Israelis.
“The Prime Minister welcomed the president’s commitment to reform of the Palestinian Authority as a vital part of this work.”