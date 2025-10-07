The Prime Minister is travelling to India on Tuesday

A protest in 2021 calls for the release of Jagtar Singh Johal. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer must say “enough is enough” and call for the end of the eight-year detention of Jagtar Singh Johal when he visits India, the British citizen’s family has said.

The Prime Minister is travelling to India on Tuesday, where he will meet with his counterpart Narendra Modi and promote the recently signed trade deal with the south Asian nation, said to be worth £4.8 billion each year to the British economy. But when he touches down, the Sir Keir should press for Mr Johal's release in the wake of a series of similar high-profile cases, his older brother Gurpreet Singh Johal has said. Diplomacy "at the very highest level" has been "vital" in securing the release of other Britons abroad, a legal campaign group supporting his family added. Jagtar Singh Johal, 38, a Sikh activist from Dumbarton near Glasgow, was bundled into the back of a unmarked car and arrested in November 2017 in India, just weeks after his wedding there.

Jagtar Singh Johal was arrested in India in 2017. Picture: Alamy

The British Sikh has claimed to be subject to torture, and his imprisonment was recognised by a UN panel as arbitrary detention in 2022. He was acquitted earlier this year in a case in which he was accused of financially supporting a terror group, but he still faces federal charges from the Indian authorities. His elder brother Gurpreet said the recent high-profile releases of several British citizens detained abroad provided fuel for Sir Keir to secure the same for his brother. In September, British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah was released after six years of detention in Egypt. Elderly couple Barbie and Peter Reynolds’ detention by the Taliban – which began in February – also came to an end last month. “I think now is the time where, genuinely, I believe that Keir Starmer has all the ammunition that he requires in order to really stand up for Jagtar and then to bring him back home,” Gurpreet said. He added: “I think the Prime Minister is the best-placed person to strongly advocate for Jagtar’s release given in eight years, no evidence has been produced. “The Indians continuously prolong his detention, and if they haven’t produced the evidence in eight years, it is not likely they’re going to produce any evidence. “Keir Starmer should be saying enough is enough, and bringing Jagtar back home.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, have a cup of tea during a business showcase event at Chequers earlier this year. Picture: Alamy