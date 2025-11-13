False allegations that Mr Streeting was leading a coup against the Prime Minister has sparked a civil war within Labour

The Prime Minister is reportedly “looking” to identify the person responsible for the briefings against the Health Secretary. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Sir Keir Starmer is seeking to "investigate" who in Downing Street briefed against Wes Streeting following a furious backlash from inside the Labour party.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cabinet ministers are demanding that the Prime Minister sack his chief aide Morgan McSweeney (pictured). Picture: Getty

"I’ve met with him today, he is going to investigate, and we’ll see what happens as a consequence of that. “But the reality is he’s absolutely clear, this is not in his name, this is not what he wants to see, and he’s determined to drive it out.” The PM has not launched an official investigation, but will be actively searching to find out who the briefer - or briefers - is. False allegations that Mr Streeting was leading a coup against the Prime Minister has sparked a civil war within Labour, leading many Cabinet ministers now demanding that Sir Keir sack his chief aide Morgan McSweeney. One minister who is reportedly a former ally of McSweeney, 48, told the Guardian: “Morgan will have to go. But it won’t save Keir." A Cabinet minister added: "If it was an orchestrated campaign to shore up the PM, then it’s had the opposite effect; it’s spectacularly backfired. I don’t see how Morgan can survive when Keir has ended up in a weaker position than before." Another source said: “Consensus is forming in cabinet he’ll have to go. I am devastated about it. “I keep thinking there must be a bigger strategy that I’m not understanding. But I think it’s just that they just have to have an enemy. It’s become their Achilles' heel.”

Earlier today, Sir Keir Starmer condemned "completely unacceptable" briefings against Health Secretary Wes Streeting which appeared in multiple newspapers on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

It is understood that Streeting and Starmer have now spoken and that the Prime Minister apologised over the row to his frontbencher. Mr Streeting categorically denied that he was plotting to oust the Prime Minister and called for those in No 10 briefing against him to face the sack. At Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir said "any attack on any member of my Cabinet is completely unacceptable". He said Mr Streeting was doing a "great job" as he highlighted his record on turning around the NHS. Asked by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch if he had confidence in chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, Sir Keir did not answer directly. He replied: "Morgan McSweeney, my team and I are absolutely focused on delivering for the country. Let me be clear, of course, I've never authorised attacks on cabinet members, I appointed them to their post because they're the best people to carry out their jobs." Leadership rumours have been swirling around Westminster with Labour at historic poll lows. Friends of Sir Keir fear he could face a challenge if the Budget - which is expected to include massive tax hikes - lands badly. The assault from No10 was seemingly timed to coincide with the Health Secretary touring broadcast studios for a big NHS announcement.