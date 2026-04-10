Sir Keir criticised previous governments for adopting "sticking plaster" approaches to crises, such as the 2008 financial crash, Brexit and Covid.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Visits Gulf States Following US-Iran Ceasefire. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

The Iran war will be a 'line in the sand' for Britain to build greater resilience, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

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The Prime Minister said on Friday that Britain must become more resilient to cope in an increasingly "volatile and dangerous" world. The Iran war has seen energy bills for UK consumers soar as a result of the closure of the key Hormuz shipping strait, through which 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas is transported. It comes as the Prime Minister continued his tour of the Middle East as he met with regional allies in the Gulf, joining Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Wednesday, before travelling to the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar yesterday. Read more: Starmer compares Trump to Putin as he says he's 'fed up' with world leaders causing Brits' bills to spike Read more: Trump to 'punish' Britain and NATO allies with audit for Iran war 'failures'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Visits Gulf States Following US-Iran Ceasefire. Picture: Getty

"Because resilience is what gives us control," the PM continued writing for The Guardian. "Without it, we are constantly pushed off course by events beyond our borders." The Prime Minister spoke to US President Donald Trump on Thursday evening about putting together a plan to "get shipping moving" through the key Strait of Hormuz shipping lane as doubts surround the ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran on Tuesday evening amid confusion over whether it includes Lebanon. In the article Sir Keir criticised previous governments for adopting "sticking plaster" approaches to crises, such as the 2008 financial crash, Brexit and Covid. "The response from Westminster has always been the same - manage the crisis, find a sticking plaster and then desperately try to reassert the status quo."

Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper speaking at Mansion House. Picture: Getty